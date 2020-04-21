Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far his most enjoyable job yet.

Joe Lycett launched his very own TV show last year, taking on a range of UK companies in an attempt to avenge customers who have been treated unfairly.

The series is back on Channel 4 after a successful first season.

Whether it’s Britannia Hotels or the general British parking system, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back is as hilarious as it is ballsy when it comes to calling out key players in the UK services industry.

However, Joe needs a trusty assistant when it comes to his detective work and this is where we introduce Mark Silcox.

Who is Mark Silcox?

Mark is a stand-up comedian who has been around the block more than just once.

He started his career in 2009 before taking a break following 60 unglamorous gigs.

However, since re-launching his career in 2013 following a runners-up finish in the new act category at Brighton Comedy Festival, Mark has gone on to bigger and better things such as The Big Asian Stand-Up and Channel 4′s An Immigrant’s Guide to.

He’s also an actor

Mark has also appeared in various movies and series, popping up as the chemist in Karl Pilkington series Sick of It.

On IMDB, he has over 10 credits, and we expect a lot more following his limelight on Joe Lycett’s show.

Mark used to be a teacher

Before his journey into comic stardom, Mark was a science teacher.

The funnyman worked as a supply teacher in secondary schools across the country. As far as trivia goes, Mark’s website also states that he has a daughter, while it took him seven attempts to pass his driving test.

Is he on social media?

Yes! You can follow Mark on Twitter under @marksilcox.

We highly recommend following him for upcoming tour dates.

