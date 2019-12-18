Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Celebrity Portrait Artist of the Year 2019 has officially kicked off and one of the celebrity sitters to have their portraits painted this year is Martha Plimpton.

Martha is an American actress, with several roles in movies, television shows, and she has also worked on Broadway.

The actress, who comes from a family of actors, has also starred in a supporting role alongside Hollywood stars Robert De Niro and Jane Fonda in the 1990 film Stanley & Iris.

But the actress has previously revealed that she’s more interested in working in theatre and television than in movies. So let’s get to know Martha, her age, career, celebrity parents, and more.

Who is Martha Plimpton?

Martha is a 49-year-old American actress, singer and former model. She was born on November 16th, 1970 in New York City.

She went to the Professional Children’s School in Manhattan and had her very first theatre appearance when her mother took her to the stage of Broadway play The Leaf People.

Martha Plimpton’s celebrity family explained

Martha comes from a family of celebrity actors. Her father is Keith Carradine who’s known for playing Tom Frank in the 1975 musical Nashville and Wild Bill Hickok in HBO series Deadwood.

Martha’s mother Shelley Plimpton is also a film and theatre actress, probably best known for creating the role of Crissy in the Broadway musical Hair.

Martha’s acting career

The actress has a long list of appearances in film, television and theatre. During her teenage years, she rose to fame in films such as The Mosquito Coast and Running on Empty, appearing alongside late actor River Phoenix – the older brother of Joker star Joaquin Phoenix.

She has also worked on Broadway with plays her ranging from The Coast of Utopia to Top Girls.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Martha revealed that she prefers working in theatre and television, saying that Hollywood movies are not appealing to her as they’re not diverse enough.

“Hollywood movies have no appeal for me,” she said. “TV is more diverse and interesting and so are independent films. I like films that are made in Britain and in Europe.”

