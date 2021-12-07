Who is Matty Lee’s sibling Tom Lee and is he a diver?











Matty Lee is amongst the cast of this years I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! and viewers want to know more about his sibling Tom.

The final of I’m a Celebrity is creeping up on us. Arlene Phillips and Kadeena Cox were the first two celebrities voted out of the Welsh castle after receiving the fewest votes.

There are still 10 celebrities left battling it out to become the next King or Queen of the castle. Matty Lee is amid these, and we’ve found out who is sibling, Mum and Dad are and also explored his air time on the show.

THE TALK: The unexpected job Sheryl Underwood had

Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! BridTV 6654 Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 901229 901229 center 22403

Who are Matty Lee’s siblings?

Tom Daley isn’t the only Tom in Matty’s life, he also has a brother called Tom Lee. Tom is Matty’s older brother, and he is 28 years old.

There is little information about Tom online, as his Instagram is on private and he isn’t on other forms of social media. However, we do know that he was a competitive diver, which is what inspired Matty to begin diving. Matty has said that after his swimming lessons, he would go and watch Tom’s training and thought “I really wanna have a go at that”.

After this, he did a summer camp and fell in love with diving. Matty said that if it wasn’t for his older brother Tom he wouldn’t be where he is today doing what he loves.

Matty Lee’s parents

Matty was born on the 5th of March 1998 to parents Helen and Tim Lee. They’re both extremely proud of his diving, and boast about him all over their social media.

In an interview on Lorraine, they said that it’s been nice watching him on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! as they usually don’t get to see him very much due to Matty living in London and them being in Leeds. They also said that it was hard work handling his training whilst he was younger, but it was well worth it. Matty has also thanked his parents for his success in diving.

They are both on Instagram, Helen with 70 followers and Tim with 93 followers. On Helens Instagram she says that she is a mum, nurse and student. Tim says he is a diver dad.

1000-LB SISTERS: Chris Combs is no longer the master of losing weight

Matty’s family want to see more of him on I’m a Celebrity

Matty’s family took to Twitter to ask for him to have more air time. They wrote “please can we see more of Matty”.

Other viewers have also said that the Olympic diver wasn’t getting enough air time. One user said: “the nation has let me down again WE NEED MORE MATTY AIR TIME”.

Another viewer wrote: “Has Matty had any air time at all? Actually looking forward to seeing him do a trial cause I don’t think we’ve ever seen him”.

Please give Matty More Air Time #ImACeleb — Television Live 🎄🎅 (@Television_Live) December 2, 2021

it seems like the whole of england agree to vote matty for more air time so let’s all vote for him! #ImACeleb



pic.twitter.com/KeSUZfnkhv — local cara⁹⁹ (@peraItareid) November 30, 2021

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! ON ITV DAILY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK