Who is Melody Holt? Meet the Behind Every Man host on Instagram

Behind Every Man airs on Fridays at 10 pm ET/PT on Oprah’s OWN channel. The series tells the stories of the women behind famous men that are admired and looked up to. Featured on the show are Sabrina Parr and Lamar Odom, Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith, Faith Evans and Stevie J, Usher and his mother, Jonnetta Patton, and more.

Melody Holt on Behind Every Man

Many viewers of Behind Every Man may recognise Melody Holt for her time spent on another OWN show – Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

Melody has a background in reality TV off the back of Love & Marriage: Huntsville and now her talents have turned to hosting.

The series, which celebrates women, kicked off in 2020 and now, it’s onto series 2 in 2021.

Melody and Martell Holt

Love & Marriage: Huntsville featured couple Melody and Martell Holt.

Melody and Martell were together for many years and married straight out of college in 2008. They share four children, but are now divorced.

Their marriage played out on the reality TV show and many episodes saw them discussing their assets, businesses and how they would co-parent their young children.

Meet Melody Holt on Instagram

Melody, 36, has a huge social media following of around 360k, combining her Twitter and Instagram followers.

Find Melody under the handle @melodysholt. The mother-of-four writes in her IG bio that she’s a “Producer on OWN’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville, a host on OWN’s Behind Every Man, an entrepreneur and a homebuilder”.

As per Melody’s LinkedIn, she’s been a CEO since 2010 and graduated from Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University in 2007.

The reality TV show host often takes to IG to share photos of her family, snippets of shows she’s involved in, selfies and the odd ‘outfit of the day’ post. She also shared promo for her new single “Tell Tale Signs” on social media which was released on March 20th, 2021.

Speaking to Sharrell’s World on YouTube in March 2021, Melody revealed that it was great to get back into music which she said was one of her first loves.

WATCH BEHIND EVERY WOMAN ON OWN

