Who is Mika Kleinschmidt’s daughter Jade?











Mika Kleinschmidt’s daughter will be featuring on the next season of 100 Day Dream Home.

The HGTV show is hosted by Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt. Mika works as the Realtor, and Brian as the developer and together they help people make their very own dream homes in 100 days or less.

So, who is the power couple’s daughter Jade, and is Brain her real father? Reality Titbit have found out.

AMERICAN IDOL: Who is Clay Aiken and is he running for Congress?

Breaking Bland Sneak Peek | HGTV BridTV 3993 Breaking Bland Sneak Peek | HGTV 839711 839711 center 22403

Who is Mika Kleinschmidt’s daughter?

Mika’s daughter is called Jade Kleinschmidt. She is 12 years old, and celebrates her birthday on the 23rd of February.

As she is only young Jade is not active on social media, however her parents post her regularly about how much love they have for her. She often accompanies her parents to work, which Brian has shared on his socials.

Jade will be featuring on the next season of 100 Day Dream Home, which Mika gave a teaser of on Instagram. Mika wrote: “Nothing better than revealing a brand new home to a client with your family surrounding you”.

Brian isn’t Jade’s biological father

Many people aren’t aware that Brian isn’t Jade’s biological father, as her father is Mika’s previous partner. However, this doesn’t stop Brian from treating Jade as his own, as we saw on an Instagram post he shared for her birthday last year which was captioned:

Happy Birthday to the best thing that has EVER happened to me! Thank you for 11 years of incredible memories… I am honored to be your “Bonus Dad.” I love you more than anything Jade.

Brian regularly boasts about Jade on his account, he shared an old photo of her riding a bike, saying “the highlight of my days recently are my bike rides with Jade. It’s amazing how quickly life passes by…seems like just yesterday she was on her tricycle”.

TLC: Darcey and Stacey made jaw-dropping savings by getting surgery in Turkey

Mika and Brian met in high school

As well as business partners, Mika and Brian are also childhood sweethearts, sort of. The pair have known each other since school, and Mika even turned down Brian’s invitation to prom.

However, what’s meant to be will be and they met again a decade later. They got married on the 10th of October 2015.

Mika and Brian host HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home together, and also have their own business Dirt 2 Design, where customers can work with the pair to create their dream home.

WATCH 100 DAY DREAM HOME ON HGTV NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK