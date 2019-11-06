Who is Monica Galetti? The Masterchef judge is a tough critic on the new 2019 series!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Masterchef: The Professionals is officially back as of November 5th 2019!

The fierce cooking competition was underway as of 8 pm on BBC Two and sees 48 pro chefs go head to head during the competition all in a bid to be crowned the Masterchef winner.

Marcus Wareing is also judging the chef’s dishes as well as Gregg Wallace who has presenting duties, too.

Episode 1 of the show kicked things off as they mean to go on with the judges watching the contestants’ every move. Let’s get to know one of the 2019 judges, Monica Galetti.

Who is Monica Galetti?

Monica Galetti was born Monica Faʻafiti in August 1975. She’s a New Zealand chef who was born in Samoa.

Monica started out her culinary career working under Michel Roux Jr. at French fine-dining restaurant La Gavroche.

Monica worked her way up at La Gavroche and became the senior sous-chef. Today it looks like she’s fused two cuisines which have influenced her the most. She co-owns a restaurant, Mere, which offers South Pacific–influenced French cuisine and is located in London’s Fitzrovia.

Today she, of course, works as a judge on Masterchef: The Professionals as well as presenting BBC Two’s Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby.

Is chef Monica on Instagram?

Yes, the Masterchef: The Professionals judge is on Instagram.

The chef can be found under the handle @galettigram and has around 80,000 followers.

Monica often takes to Instagram to share photos of her cooking, her family, and home life with her dogs.

Chef Monica Galetti: Family

Monica lists herself in her Instagram bio as a mum. And she is indeed a mother to her 13-year-old daughter, Anais.

Monica is married to a fellow chef, David Galetti. David and Monica met while both working at La Gavroche.

The Masterchef judge also has two fur-babies, a french bulldog and a boxer dog.

