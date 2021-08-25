Who is Morag Crichton? Inside MAFS 2021 star's age and Instagram!











Married at First Sight UK is almost here and the wedding bells are only a while away for eight couples who meet for the first time at the altar.

Morag is amongst singletons who are hoping to find their match on their wedding day – kind of like going on a blind date, but to your wedding.

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be the trio looking to get the couples all the way through to their happily ever after.

There is so much more to know about fun-loving party girl Morag, so we found out her age, peeked at her Instagram and got to know her better.

Married at First Sight Season 6 | Morag Crichton

Who is Morag Crichton?

Morag Crichton is a 31-year-old veterinary nurse in Essex. She describes herself as adventurous and full of energy.

“I have a cracking sense of humour and I certainly ain’t no plain Jane.”

She spent most of her childhood in between Ibiza and Essex with her father.

In 2019, she moved back to the UK after living in Australia, relocating after the tragic passing of her father.

She has been single for four years and is now more determined than ever to find love with a spontaneous man who still loves to party!

Find out exactly what Morag is looking for in a perfect partner below!

Why did Morag sign up for Married at First Sight?

Morag said: “I want the experts to help because I’ve got high expectations of myself and what I want from my partner. I want them to help me open up and let someone in.”

She is looking for someone who wants a committed relationship but is not quite ready to settle down. Interesting!

Morag has also said that her perfect partner would need to be adventurous, fun, spontaneous and up for a night out. Not only that, but they would also have to embrace her “big laugh”.

The Essex based veterinary nurse also said that the worst thing she could see at the end of the aisle is a “really skinny guy”.

She said that another one of her motivations for signing up to the show was because her friends and family could never see her married so she wants to prove a point!

Instagram: Morag loves to travel

Morag is considered the life and soul of the party and learned that from “the best”, her father, with whom she spent time in Ibiza throughout her childhood.

She even said this about her future partner: “The only thing I want them pushing is a suitcase, not a pram.”

From her Instagram, it seems Morag is very well travelled jetting to destinations across the globe!

