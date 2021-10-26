Who is new deckhand Jake Foulger from Below Deck?











The hit Bravo series, Below Deck, is back on our screens once again. Along with season 9 comes new deckhand Jake Foulger.

Below Deck follows a crew of young adults on a luxury yacht as they work hard to meet their passengers’ needs.

The show first aired in 2013, and has been a hit with viewers ever since, giving a special insight into life on luxurious superyacht, My Seanna.

Jake Foulger is one of the new deckhands appearing on season 9, and Reality Titbit has found out exactly who he is. We even had a snoop through his Instagram…

Who is Jake Foulger?

Jake Foulger is 27 years old and hails from London, England.

He is one of the five new starters on the latest season of Below Deck.

With deckhands usually earning from $3,500-$4,500 per month (not including the bonus tips), Jake is thought to make a significant income while working on My Seanna.

During the season 9 trailer, we saw a glimpse of Jake jumping off the yacht naked, so we’re sure he’ll be bringing the entertainment this season!

Jake has a hobby besides yachting

Jake has become well-known for his love for art and drawing, as seen on social media.

He’s extremely talented and has drawn himself, his friends, and his family.

He also shared a photo to his ‘art’ highlight on Instagram of his drawing of a yacht, which may have been his hint to followers that he’d be appearing on Below Deck…

Jake Foulger on Instagram

Jake currently has 928 followers on his Instagram. Although this is a lot less than other cast members, we’re sure his follower count will increase as viewers get to know the new deckhand.

His Insta is full of photos from his travels across the world.

He has shared snaps in New York, Florida, The Bahamas, the Caribbean, and even Magaluf!

He made an official announcement that he’d be on Below Deck on his Instagram on the 20th of August, and revealed in the comments that he won’t be watching it.

