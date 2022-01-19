









Celebrity Big Brother first launched on CBS back in 2018 and saw Marissa Jaret Winokur win the first season. The show returned for a second season a year later and Tamar Braxton was crowned the winner of the 2019 series. Now, after a three-year hiatus, CBB is back on CBS.

The reality series, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, premieres on February 2nd at 8/7c. Rumours have been circulating for months when it comes to which celebrities are going to enter the CBB house. So, let’s take a look at who could potentially be on Celebrity Big Brother 2022…

Who is rumoured to be on Celebrity Big Brother 2022?

A January 2022 report from The US Sun suggests that some huge US stars are set to enter the CBB house on February 2nd.

First on their list of rumoured celebs to join the show is Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ royalty Scott Disick.

No stranger to the Big Brother house, Tiffany Pollard is also rumoured to be appearing on the show as per The Sun.

American Idol star turned politician Clay Aiken, Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor and actor and Survivor star Boston Rob are also all listed as potential housemates in 2022.

Are there any confirmed cast mates for Celebrity Big Brother 2022?

No, there are currently only rumours contestants for CBB in 2022, CBS is yet to release the official cast list for the show.

A Twitter account that provides spoilers for the show has Tweeted out some more rumoured celebrities who may appear on Celebrity Big Brother in 2022.

The account, @BBDetectiveDan, has around 3k followers and writes in its Twitter bio: “Undercover CBS insider, giving all the spoilers ahead of #BBCeleb in February.“

@BBDectectiveDan suggests that singer and reality star Erika Jayne may appear on the show as well as Todrick Hall, Vanilla Ice, Tiffany Pollard and Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Camila Morrone.

The list of rumoured castmates is as follows:

Tiffany Pollard

Scott Disick

Clay Aiken

Jax Taylor

Boston Rob

Erika Jayne

Todrick Hall

Vanilla Ice

Camila Morrone

When will the Celebrity Big Brother cast be announced?

The official Celebrity Big Brother cast list is yet to be announced at the time of writing.

Given that the most recent regular Big Brother (23) cast list wasn’t released until just two days before the season kicked off, there is still some time for CBS to reveal the housemates.

Celebrity Big Brother starts on Wednesday, February 2nd 2022, so the cast list may be revealed around January 30th or 31st.

WATCH CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER FROM FEBRUARY 2ND ON CBS AND PARAMOUNT PLUS AT 8/7C

