The One Show airs every weeknight evening from London and features a number of big celebrities each time.
Whether they’re actors, singers or writers, every guest is there to promote their music, art, or latest television show or film.
Tonight’s episode (Thursday, February 14th) will see hosts Matt Baker and Alex Jones joined by boy band JLS to make a very exciting reunion announcement.
Who is on The One Show tonight?
On Friday, Matt and Alex will be joined for an interview by boy band JLS which consists of Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams and JB Gill.
The boys of JLS rose to fame after becoming runners-up in series 5 of The X Factor. Before separating in 2013, JLS held five number-one singles and sold over 10 million records.
They are returning for their first live performance as a group after 7 years.
Marvin Humes
Apart from being a singer, 34-year-old Marvin is a radio host and a DJ. He’s known for presenting The Hit List with wife and presenter Rochelle Humes.
Marvin also presented The Voice UK with Emma Willis between 2014 and 2016.
Aston Merrygold
Aston is a 32-year-old singer, songwriter and dancer, born in Peterborough.
He was due to release his solo album called Showstopper, but that hasn’t been published yet. He also starred in the fifteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017.
Oritsé Williams
Oritsé, 33, is a singer and record producer.
But the JLS member is also known for his talented dancing career. In 2013, he won ITV’s dancing competition Stepping Out.
In 2015, Oritsé released his solo album called Waterline which you can stream on Spotify and iTunes.
Jonathan Benjamin Gill
Apart from his singing career, JB has made a number of TV appearances, including some on shows such as Celebrity MasterChef and Countryfile.
JB has also shown a keen interest in turkey farming, after presenting CBeebies programme Down on the Farm.
