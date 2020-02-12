Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The One Show airs every weeknight evening from London and features a number of big celebrities each time.

Whether they’re actors, singers or writers, every guest is there to promote their music, art, or latest television show or film.

Tonight’s episode (Wednesday, February 12th) will see hosts Matt Baker and Alex Jones joined by a key British politician, as well as a multi-million selling author and two movie stars.

Who is on The One Show tonight?

On Wednesday, Matt and Alex will be joined for an interview by former speaker John Bercow.

Bercow is an academic and politician, and served as Speaker of the House of Commons from 2009 to 2019.

Prior to his election as a Speaker, Bercow was a Conservative MP. Following his resignation, Sir Lindsay Hoyle became the new Speaker in November, 2019.

Who else is on The One Show tonight?

Multi-million selling author Marian Keyes is the second guest joining Matt and Alex on the green couch.

Marian is an Irish novelist and non-fiction writer, best known for her work in women’s literature.

By 2017, over 35 million copies of her novels were sold and translated into 33 languages.

Who are the movie stars on The One Show tonight?

Matt and Alex will be also chatting to actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn who star in the new Hollywood adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma.

Anya is an American actress who’s appeared in horror movies The Witch, Split and Glass.

In Emma, she plays Emma Woodhouse – the main protagonist of Austen’s novel.

Johnny is a 36-year-old musician and actor, born in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He stars as George Knightley in Emma, and he has also portrayed Dylan Witter in the Channel 4 and Netflix sitcom Lovesick.

He will play David Bowie in the upcoming film Stardust.

