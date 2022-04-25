











Watching people fail at cooking is one of reality TV fans’ favourite things to do. From Come Dine With Me to Nailed It! there’s a lot of comedy value in amateur cooks’ attempts at making food. Worst Cooks In America is a Food Network show that, as the name suggests, features people who are terrible at cooking.

Nine contestants are taking part in a brand new season of the Food Network show. A Celebrity Edition premiered on April 24th and there are many cooking fails to giggle at already. So, who is on Worst Cooks In America Celebrity Edition 2022? Let’s find out more about the famous faces ready to enter the culinary world…

Who is on Worst Cooks Celebrity Edition 2022? Elisa Donovan

Elisa Donovan is first up on the list of celebrities taking part in Worst Cooks In America in 2022.

She’s best known for playing the role of Amber in the 1995 movie Clueless alongside Alicia Silverstone.

Elisa also played Morgan Cavanaugh in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, In Gayle We Trust and The Lake.

Mark Long

Bringing a load of energy to the show, Mark Long is ready to be the Worst Cook In America in 2022.

Mark is best known for being a cast member on MTV’s The Challenge: All Stars.

He also had roles in Guarded Secrets and Sweet Valley High.

Curtis Williams

Next up on the list of 90s stars who aren’t particularly clued up in the kitchen is Curtis Williams.

Viewers may recognise Curtis from Beverly Hills Cop III when he landed the movie role at just seven years old.

He went on to appear in The Parent ‘Hood, Durango Kids, Moesha, Malcolm In The Middle and That’s So Raven.

Lori Beth Denberg

Actor, singer and podcaster Lori Beth Denberg is a contestant on the Food Network Show in 2022.

She is best known for appearing in TV series All That and The Steve Harvey Show.

Today, Lori has almost 35K followers on Instagram and she writes in her bio that she’s a wedding officiant and a master of karate.

Worst Cooks Celebrity Edition: Nicholle Tom

If there’s one 90s film that’s pretty iconic it’s Beethoven and Nicholle Tom played the role of Ryce Newton in the 1992 movie.

Since her days of appearing in Beethoven 1 and 2, she starred in The Nanny, The Princess Diaries, Justice League Unlimited and many more TV series and films.

She has around 37K followers on Instagram in 2022 and can often be seen taking to the ‘gram with her Poodle Chesty Chew.

Jodie Sweetin

Many Worst Cooks In America viewers may recognise Jodie Sweetin from her time on Full House. She played the role of Stephanie Tanner from 1987 to 1995.

Jodie also appeared in Fuller House, more recently, and other TV series such as Can’t Get Arrested.

She has 2.4M followers on Instagram and writes in her bio: “Mom, actress, activist, author, podcaster, and enjoyer of this strange little ride through the universe“.

Who is on Worst Cooks Celebrity Edition 2022? Jennie Kwan

Despite being pretty shoddy in the cooking department, Jennie Kwan is an accomplished actor, singer, voice-over artist and vocal coach.

She played Samantha Woo in California Dreams from 1993 to 1996. Jennie went on to voice various characters in TV series and films.

Jennie voiced over Suki and other characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender from 2005 to 2008. More recently, she voiced characters in Raya and the Last Dragon in 2021.

Matthew Lawrence

Ready to trade in his script for an apron, Matthew Lawrence is a contestant on Worst Cooks In America.

He’s recognised for playing Chris Hillard in 1993 movie Mrs Doubtfire. He also starred in Brotherly Love, Boy Meets World, Melissa & Joey, Hawaii Five-0 and many more TV series and films.

With 214K followers, Matthew can be found on Instagram @matthewlawrence.

Worst Cooks Celebrity Edition: Tracey Gold

Another child star. in the 90s taking part in the Food Network show is Tracey Gold.

Tracey is best known for appearing in Shirley, Growing Pains, The Girl Next Door and more.

She also appeared in CHiPs in 1979 and had a career spanning over 40 years.

