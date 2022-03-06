Oscar Isaac wanted to inspire “kids to be weirdos” in his SNL monologue













February 26th saw SNL back with a brand new episode live episode and host John Mulaney. Now that the show is back in full swing, there’s likely to be a fresh face hosting the show each week and March 5th’s host was certainly a fan favourite judging by Twitter.

The late-night comedy show has been airing since 1975 and it’s showing no sign of slowing down. So, let’s find out more about March 5th’s host on the hilarious NBC show, who is Oscar Isaac on SNL?

Who is Oscar Isaac?

Oscar Isaac is an actor, best known for appearing in various films including science-fiction movie Ex Machina in 2015.

His acting career first kicked off in 1998 with a role as a pool boy in Illtown.

Oscar also appeared in The Nativity Story, Body of Lies, Sucker Punch, The Bourne Legacy, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and many more films.

He’s been nominated for and has won many awards during his acting career, including a Golden Globe.

Oscar’s full name is Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada and he was born in 1979 in Guatemala.

Oscar Isaac on SNL

During Oscar Isaac’s monologue on SNL, he joked that while his full name is Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada, he said to Hollywood: “You can pick two of these names” and they went with “the white ones” referring to Oscar and Isaac. He added that he’s half Guatemalan and half Cuban.

Oscar also added that he wrote, directed and starred in a film when he was 10 years old called The Avenger. He then showed the audience clips of his movie, shot by his friend at the time and said that he played a ninja assassin.

He’s now joining the Marvel universe in a film called Moon Knight. Oscar said that he used his home videos in his monologue because he thinks it’s “important to encourage kids to be weirdos. Because every once in a while one of those weirdos grows up to host SNL.“

Does Oscar Isaac have a wife?

Yes, Oscar Isaac has been married to Elvira Lind since 2017.

Elvira is 41 years old and was born in Denmark. She’s a New York-based screenwriter and film director and can be found on Instagram with over 32K followers @elvira_lind_.

Together, Oscar and Elvira have one son named Eugene who was born in 2017.

