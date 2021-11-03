Who is Philippa Perry? Husband, career and kids explored











Appearing on many TV shows including Gogglebox, Richard Osman’s House of Games, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, The Culture Show and more, let’s take a look at who Philippa Perry is.

Her distinctive black and white hair do and eye-catching spectacles make Philippa pretty hard to miss. She has a degree in fine art and is a published author. Here’s more on the TV star and her family.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Philippa Perry?

Philippa Perry is an author, a psychotherapist, a TV show presenter, an agony aunt, a wife , a mother and many things in betweeen.

Philippa was born on November 1st, 1957 in Warrington, Cheshire in the north of Egnaldn.

She’s written three well-known books in her time including Couch Fiction: A Graphic Tale of Psychotherapy (2010), How to Stay Sane (2012) and The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read (and Your Children Will be Glad That You Did) (2019).

Read More: Who is Lockie from TOWIE’s new girlfriend in 2021?

'Your child is not a project to perfect.' Psychotherapist Philippa Perry on what parents need to know: https://t.co/KiGDoThIlN pic.twitter.com/DygAfaBOag — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 8, 2019

Meet Philippa’s husband

Philippa married Grayson Perry in 1992. In 2021, the couple celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary. As per The Mirror, Grayson and Philippa have actually been together 34 years in 2021: “Me and my wife, we’ve both kind of rubbed up, we’ve rubbed each other’s corners off over 29 years, well it’s actually 34 years we have been together.“

Grayson was born in Chelmsford, Essex on March 24th, 1960 making him 61 years old in 2021.

Philippa’s husband is a contemporary artist who is recognised for his looks as a cross-dresser and his big vases and tapestries.

Together, Grayson and Philippa have a daughter named Florence who was born in 1992.

Top Gear | Trailer | BBC Trailers BridTV 6234 Top Gear | Trailer | BBC Trailers https://i.ytimg.com/vi/3FSe1FnEmsw/hqdefault.jpg 889446 889446 center 22403

Does Philippa have a podcast?

By the looks of things, Philippa doesn’t appear to have a podcast of her own, but she has featured as a guest on many other peoples’ podcasts.

Philippa has featured on The Happy Pear Podcast, FBLM Podcast, The Economist Asks: Philippa Perry, Conversations: Philippa Perry says yes to feelings, Under The Skin with Russell Brand, Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell, The Motherkind Podcast and more.

See Also: Buy Noel Fielding’s skeleton jumper on Bake Off 2021

Tonight is #DoubleBillPhil that’s right DOMINATING the telly on BBC2 tonight, not with any intellectual weight or artistic prowess but playing games on #HouseOfGames and competitive shopping on #CelebrityAntiquesRoadtrip. pic.twitter.com/49s2zJsHTX — Philippa_Perry (@Philippa_Perry) November 2, 2021

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK