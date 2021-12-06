Who is Porsha William’s Aunt Liz on Porsha’s Family Matters?











Porsha’s Family Matters fans are loving the series so far, and some viewers are questioning if they’ve seen Aunt Liz before…

The new Bravo show began last week. The series revolves around The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams. Due to being a fan favorite on the RHOA, it’s no surprise she’s eventually got a show of her own.

Viewers will get an insight into the ins and outs of Porsha’s family life. One family member in particular who’s been gaining attention across social media is Porsha’s Aunt Liz. Reality Titbit have found out who Aunt Liz is, and why you might recognize her.

Who is Porsha William’s Aunt Liz?

Elisabeth Omilami A.K.A Aunt Liz, is Porsha Williams auntie. She was born on the 18th of February 1951, in Atlanta, Georgia.

She is married to American actor Afemo Omilami, who is known for appearing in movies such as Forest Gump, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Firm. The pair have two children together, Awodele and Juanita.

Her father is Hosea Williams, who was known for being a civil rights leader, activist and politician. Following in his footsteps, Aunt Liz has grown up fighting for justice for all people. She is the CEO of Hosea Helps, a charity which helps feed the homeless and poor in Atlanta.

This isn’t Aunt Liz’s first time appearing on television. Aunt Liz already has an established acting career behind her.

She is known for appearing in movies such The Blind Side, A Time To Kill and Ray. Now turning to reality TV, Aunt Liz now stars in Bravo’s new series, Porsha’s Family Matters.

Aunt Liz on Instagram

Aunt Liz currently has 2,990 followers and 439 posts over on her Instagram. On her account, she is currently trying to raise money for Hosea Feed The Hungry And Homeless, Inc.

Her Instagram is mainly posts of her charitable efforts. However, she shares photos with family and friends too.

She captioned a photo with Porsha telling followers how proud she is of her. Elisabeth wrote: “Auntie Liz proud and prouder”.

Porsha’s Family Matters fans react to Aunt Liz

Aunt Liz has already made quite the impression on Bravo viewers. One user wrote: “Laughing so hard right now. Loving porsha’s aunt Liz…inviting the holy spirit got me on the floor”.

Other viewers recognize Aunt Liz from her acting career. One viewer said: “I knew Aunt Liz (Elizabeth Omilami) looked familiar….she’s an actress and also starred in “Ray”. …Porsha’s family got connections!”.

Aunt Liz is an actress???? #PorshasFamilyMatters — Erica Jones (@keywan82) December 6, 2021

