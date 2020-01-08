Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Love Island 2020 launched on Sunday, January 13th, signalling the beginning of a long winter and the start of the UK’s favourite reality TV obsession.

Having made iconic characters over the past four years such as Jack Fincham, Megan Barton-Hanson and Chris and Kem, the ITV series has always outdone itself when it comes to casting.

The lady on lips of all Love Island mega-fans right now is Sophie Piper, who boasts a celebrity sister. Almost identical in looks to her famous sibling, here’s everything you need to know about early fan-favourite Soph.

Who is Sophie Piper?

Sophie is the younger sister of pop star Rochelle Humes, who is from girl-bands S Club Juniors and The Saturdays.

Rochelle married Marvin Humes from JLS in 2012 and took his last name.

Soph and Rochelle also have another sister, Lili Piper, although it was reported that Lili wasn’t on speaking terms with the other girls until very recently following a 23-year hiatus.

What is Soph’s job?

We found Soph on LinkedIn, where her profile states that she is an office and events manager at London bar/nightclub The Cuckoo Club.

She studied at Havering College before graduating in 2016 in legal administration and also enjoyed four months in Ibiza over summer 2018 as a hostess at Ocean Beach Club.

Judging by her Instagram, stunning Soph has also done some modelling in her time.

Soph Piper: Age

Sophie is 21 years old.

Older sister Rochelle is 31.

Is Soph on Instagram?

Of course!

You can follow Soph under @sophpiper_. She was rumoured to be on the 2019 summer series of Love Island although it never happened.

At that time, she had a mere 5,000 followers. However, it has vastly increased to 26,000, making her a strong favourite to win the show given her reasonable star-status in place.

The Gram’ is a collection of stunning and stylish shots from office attire to beachwear and naughty Halloween outfits.