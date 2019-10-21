Who is Professor Green's girlfriend? The rapper shows off his parenting skills on My Famous Babysitter

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Seeing British rapper Professor Green babysitting probably isn’t something anyone would expect to see on TV. But, the W channel is bringing us just that.

Pro Green appears in a reality show where celebrities take responsibility for other people’s children on October 21st 2019.

The rapper had a very different upbringing to the three children he looks after on the show which airs on the W Channel.

The music star and TV presenter would clearly make a doting dad. So, who is Professor Green girlfriend?

How old is Professor Green?

Born in Hackney, London in November 1983. Pro Green, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, is 35 years old in 2019.

Professor Green has presented Lip Sync Battle UK since 2016. He’s also appeared on Tipping Point: Lucky Stars and Top Gear as a guest.

The 35-year-old is the patron for suicide prevention charity CALM.

Does Professor Green have a girlfriend?

Yes, the rapper looks like he’s currently in a relationship in October 2019.

He was previously married to Made in Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh. The pair married in 2013 but divorced in 2016.

In 2019 it looked as though Pro Green was going out with Milly Gattegno but as of June 2019, he and Karima McAdams are an item.

The rapper often takes to Instagram to share photos of his current girlfriend, especially ones of Karima and his two dogs, Arthur and Ethel.

Who is Karima McAdams?

Karima McAdams is also known as Karima Adebibe and is an actress best known for playing Leyla Toumi in Deep State.

Pro Green’s girlfriend is Irish, Greek and half Moroccan. Karima is a model as well as an actress and in 2006 she was selected as the seventh model for Lara Croft in the video game Tomb Raider.

She’s had small roles in films such as Alien vs. Predator and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

