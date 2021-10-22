Who is Randi Kesselman Grusd on Million Dollar Listing?











Million Dollar Listing sees the best of the best real estate agents put their skills to use as they source homes for some of the world’s most rich and famous clients.

The Bravo show has been airing since 2006 and now has multiple spin-off shows in various parts of the USA such as Miami, New York and San Francisco. All of the shows are still airing in 2021 and the series features faces old and new in the world of real estate including Josh Altman and Ryan Serhant.

Screenshot: Josh Altman and Fredrik Eklund Go Head-to-Head Again | Million Dollar Listing LA Season 13 Preview

Jared Grusd appears on Million Dollar Listing

Jared Grusd appears on Million Dollar Listing in 2021 as he wants to purchase a new home. He ends up opting for an $18 Million Beverly Hills Mansion.

Jared Grusd is the Chief Strategy Officer at Snap Inc. which is the company that gives us Snapchat, Spectacles and Bitmoji.

Jared can be found on Instagram, however, he doesn’t appear to use the social media site. He writes in his bio: “internet executive love long distance running and ironman triathlons”.

Who is Randi Kesselman Grusd?

Randi Kesselman Grusd is Jared’s wife. She’s 43 years old and was born on November 3rd, 1977 in Tenafly, New Jersey as per Earn The Necklace.

Her parents are Donald and Arlene Kesselman and her father runs a clothing brand called Reunited Clothing.

By the looks of things, Randi is on Instagram, but her account appears to be private.

Randi on Million Dollar Listing

During a 2021 episode of Million Dollar Listing L.A. Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman had a task in finding Randi and Jared a family home. But as the realtors always do, they came through and found the internet moguls a great home.

Jared’s wife can be found on Facebook where she writes that she attended the University of Michigan. By the looks of her page, the couple has three daughters and they’ll now be residing in Beverly Hills as per Million Dollar Listing!

