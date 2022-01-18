Who is Ray Allen and is he related to Darcey and Stacey?











Darcey and Stacey season 2 is well underway, and fans are curious whether the Silva sisters are related to the one and only, Ray Allen.

The TLC show premiered almost two years ago, in August 2020 and has been a hit with viewers ever since as we get an insight into the 90 Day Fiancé stars love, professional and family lives.

The sisters have quickly rose themselves to fame, however they aren’t the only famous names in the family…

Who is Ray Allen?

Ray Allen is a former professional basketball player. He played 18 seasons in the NBA, and was drafted for multiple teams.

Allen played for Milwaukee Bucks from 1996-2003, Seattle SuperSonics from 2003-2007, Boston Celtics from 2007-2012, and Miami Heat from 2012-2014. He was an extremely talented player, and is known for being one of the best three-point shooters of all time.

Although there was speculation about Ray joining another team from 2014-2016, he decided to retire from basketball on the 1st of November 2016. The 46-year-old is still to this day known as a basketball legend, and in October 2021 he was recognized as one of the leagues greatest players.

Who is Ray Allen’s wife?

Ray Allen has been married to his wife, Shannon Walker Williams, since 2008. They met four years prior to this, and since then have had four children together. Ray also has a daughter previous to his relationship with Shannon, however she still treats her as her own.

Shannon Walker Williams is an American actress, known for featuring in movies such as Girlfight, Bamboozled, and Century City. The 47-year-old is also known for starring in the American R&B group Shades. There were four people in the group, Danielle Andrews, Tiffanie Cardwell, Monique Peoples and Shannon.

Darcey and Stacey: Who are Shannon’s cousins?

On last night’s episode of Darcey and Stacey, viewers were shocked to learn that their cousin is Shannon Walker Williams, wife of Ray Allen. Fans of the show saw a glimpse of Shannon on a facetime call, where Stacey said: “She’s done amazing things in her life, and I’m just proud to call her our cousin”.

On the call, Stacey tells Shannon that she’ll be coming to Miami, as her and Darcey want to do Miami Swim Week for their brand House of 11. If they were recording for the show when the sisters visited Miami, then we’re bound to see more of Shannon on the TLC show.

