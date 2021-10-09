We found Baking Impossible's Renee Frohnert on Instagram











Baking Impossible is a brand new ingenious series to Netflix in 2021. Born out of the brain of ‘bakineer’ Andrew Smyth, Baking Impossible sees teams of two battle it out for a $100k prize as well as the title of ‘Best Bakineers’. One of the team members is a pro baker and the other is an engineer, together they have the potential to create some seriously tasty yet inventive designs…

Baking essentially is science, but Baking Impossible takes the scientific element to new heights as the contest sees the teams tasked with making remote-controlled chocolate boats, watermelon-themed robots, edible putt-putt courses and much more. Let’s get to know one of the show’s contestants – Renee Frohnert, her Instagram and more explored…

Screenshot: Baking Impossible – Netflix

Meet Baking Impossible’s Steve and Renee

Baking Impossible kicked off on Netflix on October 6th, 2021.

Nine teams were formed including Cindy and Taylor, Sierra and Edwin and Sara and Rodolfo.

Baker Steve Day and engineer Renee Frohnert were paired together after never meeting before. The team on the 2021 series created a sushi boat during the episode 1 challenge and made it through to the next stage.

Who is Renee Frohnert?

Renee Frohnert is a 30-year-old engineer who hails from Los Angeles, California.

She is currently Lead of Business Development at L3Harris Space and Airborne Systems as per her LinkedIn profile.

Speaking of her passion for space on Baking Impossible, Renee said: “Anything Mars rover related I like instantly get attached to because that’s what I work with every day. I helped design the antennas and the RF components that are on the Artemis missions for NASA. And that’s actually going to be used to send humans to Mars.“

Meet Renee and Steve on Instagram

Renee Frohnert can be found on Instagram @reneefrohnert with over 15k followers.

She writes in her bio that’s she’s a “Diversity in STEM Advocate” and also does a lot of public speaking.

In October 2021, Renee took to the ‘gram and wrote: “Excited to have the opportunity to speak today at the #spacetechexpo regarding #diversity in the field of #aerospace and #engineering Swipe to see some cool aerospace system.“

Renee’s teammate Steve Day is also on Instagram @bocapastry with 934 followers. He’s a Pastry artist at the Boca Raton Resort who has made some seriously delicious-looking creations and posted them to IG.

WATCH BAKING IMPOSSIBLE ON NETFLIX.

