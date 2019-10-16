Who is Rhythm and Flow's Flawless Real Talk? Cardi B compared the rapper to Eminem!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

When Hip-Hop meets a talent contest it looks like one of the most entertaining Netflix shows is born.

Rhythm and Flow is pretty much the Hip-Hop version of The X Factor.

And finding the USA’s best new rapper are judges Chance the Rapper, T.I and Cardi B.

Episode 1 of the competition kicked off from October 9th 2019 and the talent came through thick and fast as soon as the show premiered.

Let’s get to know Rhythm and Flow’s Flawless Real Talk.

Rhythm and Flow: Meet Flawless Real Talk

Flawless Real Talk stepped on stage in episode 2 of Rhythm and Flow during the New York auditions.

Cardi B dubbed him “Eminem-y” in his first audition and it looks like Flawless is moving his way through the competition pretty easily.

Flawless Real Talk said during episode 5: “I feel like I’m one of the biggest threats in this competition, I’m seasoned, I’m ready, I’ve been working really hard for this opportunity.”

How old is Flawless?

Rapper Flawless Real Talk is 31 years old and comes from Providence, Rhode Island.

During the New York auditions, Flawless mentioned that he had his first daughter at 15 years old.

He said: “I’m a family man, just trying to make my dream come true.

“These kids are really my life and when I’m not with them, its to provide a better life for them.”

Flawless Real Talk: Albums

By the looks of things, Flawless Real Talk has been making music since 2015.

His songs include Against It All, Dope, Land of the Free and Bodies which even features Jadakiss.

Flawless has an album called It’s Different which is available to buy online through Amazon.co.uk. His most recent album, 20flaw7 is also available to download from his website.

