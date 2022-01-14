Who is rich on Joe Millionaire, has Kurt or Steven got megabucks?











After almost 20 years away from screens, Joe Millionaire is back on Fox and the hit show has been totally reimagined for a new season in 2022. Twenty women get to meet two men – one of the men is worth over $10m and the other isn’t.

The men on the show say they’re there to find love in it’s truest form and many of the women say their looking for romance, too. During the season, the women won’t be told which of the men is a millionaire, so let’s find out more about who is rich on Joe Millionaire – is it Kurt Sowers or Steven McBee?

Who is rich on Joe Millionaire?

It is revealed during Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer season 1 episode 1 that the wealthy cast member is Steven McBee.

Kurt Sowers works in construction and has his own company, so he’s likely financially stable, however, he doesn’t have the $10m net worth that Steven has.

Who is Kurt Sowers?

Kurt Sowers is one of the two ‘Joes’ on Joe Millionaire in 2022.

He’s from Charlotte, North Carolina and he runs a construction business.

Kurt likes to travel and knows what he’s look for when it comes to a partner. Find Kurt on Instagram @sir_kurt where he has over 6.8k followers.

Get to know Steven McBee

With Kurt revealed as a contractor, that meant that the other man on Joe Millionaire had to be worth a cool $10m.

Steven McBee is keeping his net worth under wraps on the Fox show.

He’s the president and founder of McBee Farm & Cattle Company based in Gallatin, Missouri. Steven is all about family and together it looks as though they’ve built an empire.

Steven describes himself as a farmer and rancher in the previews for Joe Millionaire, but during episode 1 he lifted the lid on his lifestyle. He grew up on a farm and said his family runs a “large scale farming operation“, they’re also involved in commercial propertys in Kansas City and carwashes going up non stop.

Speaking of what he likes to do in his downtime, Steven revealed that he likes to fly his helicopter around in the evenings, “checking out the cattle and crops“.

