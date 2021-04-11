Who is Roman Hackett? TOWIE newbie's Instagram explored











Roman Hackett is the latest newcomer to The Only Way Is Essex. The ITV show is onto its 23rd series in 2021. And by the looks of things, Roman is joining the show as a love interest to Ella Rae Wise.

TOWIE series 28 episode 5 airs on April 11th 2021 and sees Harry Derbidge throw a ‘dragtastic’ birthday. Drag queen Cheryl Hole appears on the show as well as newbie to TOWIE Roman.

Roman’s first meeting with Ella looks to get off to a bit of an awkward start during episode 5. The pair are match-made by fellow TOWIE newcomer Dani Imbert who jokes that Roman looks very nervous before Ella’s arrival.

It’s clear that Roman is interested in Ella, though, so who knows if a new Essex romance could be on the cards in 2021?

Screenshot: TOWIE series 28 episode 5 – ITV

Roman joins TOWIE in 2021

The Only Way is Essex series 28 episode 5 sees the addition of Roman Hackett to the cast.

He’s joining the show as a love interest for single and ready to mingle cast member Ella Rae Wise.

The Circle Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Ella was previously linked to Pete Wicks, but as of episode 5, it looks like she and Pete are just “flirty friends”. Pete looks to have unfinished business with OG of the show Chloe Sims, so there may be a future for Ella and Roman on the cards.

TOWIE: Who is Dani Imbert? Fans mistake her for Lydia Bright!

Who is Roman Hackett?

Roman is a model and a lifestyle manager at AMLuxe The Agency. By the looks of things, AMLuxe is a lifestyle management and luxury travel management company.

Roman’s mum is the owner of the business and she can be found on Instagram @amarie_hackett.

The TOWIE newbie is 6 ft 2 and says during episode 5 that he’s almost 19 years old.

Meet Roman on Instagram

Model Roman can be found on Instagram @roman_hackett where he has over 3,000 followers. He’s had IG since 2019 and his profile is made up of 30 posts.

His IG posts often showcase his modelling skills and Roman looks to be very photogenic. He’s modelled for brands such as New Balance and Weekend Offender.

Roman is signed to First Model Management which he includes in his IG bio. The TOWIE star can also be found on Twitter @HackettRoman.

TOWIE: Who is Harry Derbidge’s fiance Dean Rowland? IG to career!

WATCH THE ONLY WAY IS ESSEX ON ITVBE EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK