Who is Sarah Kendall? Taskmaster series 11 newbie had her own Sky One series!











Sarah Kendall is part of the Taskmaster series 11 line-up. Let’s get to know the comedian a little more.

Taskmaster has been bringing the weird and wonderful to screens since 2015. Previously airing on Dave, the comedy show is now on Channel 4 as of 2020.

Greg Davies and his helper, Alex Horne, are returning for an eleventh series in 2021 along with a fresh new celebrity line-up.

Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Who is Sarah Kendall?

Born in Australia in 1976, Sarah Kendall is a comedian best known for her 2019 Sky One TV series Frayed.

Her comedy career started out in the late 1990’s and in 2004 she performed at Edinburgh Festival Fringe where her show was nominated for the Perrier award.

Sarah has appeared on TV many times. She was part of E4 comedy show Beehive, as well as a guest on Russell Howard’s Good News and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled.

The 44-year-old has also been a special guest on radio shows such as Parsons and Naylor’s Pull-Out Sections and Quote… Unquote.

Follow Sarah on Twitter @Sarah_Kendall where she has around 10,000 followers.

Photo by Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images

Sarah Kendall joins Taskmaster

With Richard Herring crowned the Taskmaster series 10 winner, it’s all to play for in 2021’s series 11.

Sarah Kendall, as well as Charlotte Ritchie, Jamali Maddix, Mike Wozniak and Lee Mack, make up the 2021 line-up.

The winners of series six to 10 will also join the newcomers. Former winners of the Channel 4 show include Richard Herring, Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, and Ed Gamble.

Taskmaster Series 11 announced – Channel 4

Sarah’s podcast

Besides creating, writing and starring in her own TV series, Frayed, Sarah also has a podcast Sarah Kendall: Australian Trilogy on BBC Radio 4.

Sarah Kendall: Australian Trilogy is onto its second series and judging by its popularity, the comedian will most likely continue to record more episodes. The podcast sees Sarah telling tales of her youth living in Australia. It was described by The Guardian as covering everything “from astronomy via teenage friendship to hamster care“.

The comedian has had huge success in her solo ventures, both on and off-screen. Many fans called for a second series of Frayed, however, they’ll have to make do with seeing Sarah on Channel 4’s comedy gameshow for now!

