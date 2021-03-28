Who is Sarit Packer? Husband and career of Saturday Kitchen Live chef











Sarit Packer is a guest chef on BBC One’s Celebration Kitchen Live: Passover Special on March 28th, 2021. Let’s get to know more about her, from her husband to career and more!

Saturday Kitchen brings a special live episode to celebrate the Jewish festival of Passover. Rob Rinder, Rachel Stevens, Lesley Joseph and Rebecca Front are celebrity guests on the show. Matt Tebutt hosts the special episode which sees the celebs share their favourite Passover traditions.

Who is Sarit Packer?

Sarit Packer is a chef who grew up in Northern Israel.

She decided she wanted to become a chef and moved from Israel to London. Sarit later moved back to Israel and met her husband while working in an Italian restaurant.

Her career has seen her working at OXO Tower, Ottolenghi and she also managed the opening of NOPI as per her website.

By the looks of Sarit’s IG page, she and her husband don’t have any children. However, speaking to The Guardian in 2016, Sarit said that they refer to their team as ‘kids’. Her husband added: “In a lot of ways, I think we do have our own family. It’s not the traditional mum, dad, kids and two-thirds of a dog, but it’s not any less of a family.”

Meet Itamar Srulovich

Sarit is one half of a cooking duo and making up the other half is her husband – Itamar Srulovich.

Itamar was born in Jerusalem and he grew up eating rich Egyptian and Yemeni foods.

Together Itamar and Sarit run Honey & Co. which sees the pair create delicious food from the Middle East. Find the couple on Instagram @honeyandco.

The Israeli husband and wife duo opened their first Honey & Co. restaurant together in 2012. The couple later opened a grill house, Honey & Smoke, and they also opened a deli – Honey & Spice. Their restaurants are located in London. Find Itamar on Twitter @Honeyandco.

Itamar and Sarit have published four books – Chasing Smoke: Cooking Over Fire Around The Levant, Food From the Middle East, The Baking Book and At Home and Middle Eastern Recipes From Our Kitchen.

The couple also has a podcast Honey & Co: the Food Talks which features guest chefs each week including Darina Allen, Lisa Markwell and more.

Saturday Kitchen: Who is Helen McGinn?

Also appearing on the Celebration Kitchen Passover special is wine expert Helen McGinn.

Helen is the author of The Knackered Mother’s Wine Club.

She writes on her website: “I’m an ex-supermarket wine buyer and spent almost a decade sourcing wines around the world. I then spent the next half-decade pregnant.“

Follow Helen on Twitter @knackeredmutha.

BBC: MasterChef contestants 2021 line-up explored!

WATCH CELEBRATION KITCHEN LIVE: PASSOVER SPECIAL ON SUNDAY, MARCH 28TH AT 10 AM.

