Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Find It, Fix It, Flog It is a day time TV guilty pleasure.

Airing every weekday at 1:05 pm on Channel 4, the series follows a pair of DIY masters as they take on just about any unique object or supposed piece of junk and miraculously turn it into a profitable item with a little elbow grease and creativity.

It’s upcycling at it’s very best!

Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien are the loveable presenting duo although they have been joined by Simon Lovegrove and Max McMurdo over the course of the series.

The gang also feature together on Find It, Fix It, Drive It, so let’s get to know a little bit more about Simon and where he gets his fixing powers from.

Who is Simon O’Brien?

Simon is a 54-year-old TV and radio presenter as well as a property developer.

His career kick-started in 1982 as an actor on the now-defunct TV soap Brookside, later moving into TV presenting on a host of 1990s shows form football format Standing Room Only to kids’ TV shows.

In 2006 he moved into radio and was presented BBC Radio Merseyside’s Breakfast show for just over 12 months.

Simon has always been involved in property development throughout his career and is considered a typical ‘hands-on’ man. Speaking to the Express, Simon said of his love for hands-on activities:

I don’t let jobs get left undone at home. I just want to be up and doing it. Our family of limited means grew up in grand Victorian homes that were bought for a song as they were falling to bits – there’d be signs on the doors saying ‘do not enter’ as there wasn’t a floor.

The 54-year-old has a wife called Liz, a teacher, and a 10-year-old daughter called Rosa.

Simon’s bond with co-presenter Henry Cole

Henry and Simon were not friends before Find It, Fix It, Flog It – although they’re certainly two peas in a pod now!

The C4 series initially launched in 2016 meaning the pair have forged a strong on and off camera partnership for over three years.

In the same interview, Henry said:

I was put together as a presenter with Henry Cole – Posh Henry – who’s into all the automotive stuff that bores me to death, to see if this northern fella could get on with this posh one, and we get on like a house on fire.

What happened to Simon’s eye?

Little is known about how Simon sustained his eye injury although it has been reported that he lost sight in his left eye due to some sort of freak accident.

Wearing an eye patch helps to limit light and prevent further damage.

How to watch Find It, Fix It, Flog It

The fun and playful series has Henry and Simon upcycling everything from rusty motorbikes to tarnished teapots and neglected furniture.

Packaged together with friendly rivalry and light-hearted banter, the two presenters not only bounce off each other but complement their different contrasting skillsets.

Find It, Fix It, Flog It airs on Channel 4 every weekday at 1:05 pm. There are 25 episodes in the series and it will continue to air until mid-October.

WATCH FIND IT, FIX IT, FLOG IT EVERY WEEKDAY ON CHANNEL 4 AT 1:05 PM

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE