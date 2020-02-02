Who is Skin? Masked Singer's Duck is revealed in episode 6!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Masked Singer has had global success and now the show has hit UK screens in 2020. The show features a celebrity panel consisting of The Hangover actor Ken Jeong, talk-show host Jonathan Ross, TV presenter Davina McCall and singer Rita Ora.

At first glance, The Masked Singer could look a bit of an odd concept. However, it’s really quite straightforward. The judging panel has to guess which famous face is singing under a huge costume.

From the Unicorn to the Hedgehog, the show has had the panel as well as UK viewers eagerly trying to guess who is under the head-to-toe disguise. Episode 6 revealed who was singer under the Duck costume.

Masked Singer: Duck is revealed

During episode 6 of ITV’s The Masked Singer, there was a double elimination. The Unicorn and Duck were both booted out of the competition.

The Unicorn was revealed as Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears while the Duck turned out to be singer Skin.

Skin said that she chose the Duck costume because it “was a crazy thing to do” and it reminded her of being a child and having “a rubber duck in the bath.”

Who is Skin?

Skin, whose real name is Deborah Anne Dyer, is the frontwoman of rock band Skunk Anansie.

She hails from Brixton, London and was born on August 3rd 1967 making her 52 years old in 2020. As well as singing, Skin dabbles in modelling, DJ-ing and talent show judging.

Skunk Anansie are well known for hits such as ‘Weak’, ‘All I Want’ and ‘Brazen (Weep)’.

The group disbanded in 2001 but reformed again in 2009. Skin has also released two solo albums of her own, ‘Fleshwounds’ in 2003 and ‘Fake Chemical State’ in 2006.

