Who is Song Ji A on Singles Inferno?











A new Korean dating show has launched on Netflix called Singles Inferno, starring social media influencer Song Ji-a.

Singles Inferno first aired on Netflix on the 18th of December, with 9 singles ready to find love. However, this isn’t like Love Island, and there’s much more to it…

On the show there are two islands, Inferno and Paradise. In Paradise, contestants can “enjoy the best day of their lives” and reveal personal details about themselves. Whereas Inferno is the opposite, and their jobs and ages must stay hidden.

Song Ji-a is amongst the cast hoping to find love, but who is the Netflix star? Here’s what we know…

Singles Inferno: Who is Song Ji-a?

Song Ji-a is a well known social media influencer, model and YouTuber. She is one of the youngest contestants on the show, as she was just 24 years old at the time of filming.

According to her Instagram bio, she attended Hanyang University in Seoul, where she studied Korean dance. She graduated from University in 2020.

Ji-a began her YouTube channel, FreeZia, in 2019. Her channel has quickly grown into a following of 1.17 million subscribers.

Is Song Ji-a in a relationship?

The Netflix star hasn’t revealed anything about her relationships previous to the show, as she has kept this part of her life private. However, Reality Titbit have explored Ji-a’s relationships on Singles Inferno so far…

On day one, she chose Kim Hyeon Joong, and they stayed coupled up until day 3, when Ji-a chose Choi Si Hun. During the latest episodes of Singles Inferno, Ji-a was chosen by newbie Hyun Seung. Ji-a seems to have taken a liking to him, and said her first impression of him was that he was “sexy”.

There are two more episodes left to air of the show, where viewers will find out if Ji-a met her match.

Song Ji-a on social media

It’s no surprise that Ji-a is incredibly popular amongst social media users. She has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and is the hot topic of conversation on Twitter.

She quickly became a fan favorite on the show, and viewers just can’t get enough of her. One Twitter user wrote: “Song Jia is really getting all the attention without her wanting it, she is definitely the main character, there is no other choice”. Another viewer said: “i would literally do everything for song jia”.

