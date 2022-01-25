Who is Tania Speaks the 19 year old entrepreneur on Shark Tank?











Shark Tank fans have been left blown away after watching Tania Speaks’ pitch, who managed to bag a deal with Mark Cuban.

The ABC show is the US version of Dragons Den, where entrepreneurs of all ages pitch their business proposals to multi-millionaires in hope for them to make an investment in their companies.

During the latest episode, we saw Tania Speaks steal the show, but who is she? Reality Titbit have explored Tania, and even found her on social media.

Who is Tania Speaks?

Tania Speaks is a 20 year old (19 at time of filming) entrepreneur from Baltimore, Maryland, who appeared on the latest episode of Shark Tank.

She went on the show hoping for $400,000 for 10% equity in her very own skincare company. Tania revealed that she began her own company as she was bullied in elementary school due to her bushy eyebrows, so made her haters her motivators.

Tania reveled on Shark Tank that her mission is “to inspire everyone to embrace the skin they’re in”. She left the show with a $400,000 and 15% equity deal with Mark Cuban, who got emotional at Tania’s story.

Tania Speaks Organic Skincare

Tania’s company is called Tania Speaks Organic Skincare. They sell a variety of products such as foaming cleanser, resurfacing toner and facial moisturizer, however their most well known and popular product is Tania’s iconic eyebrow gel.

Her mother helped her begin her skincare business, as she lent her $10,000 to get started. Tania explained that she was able to give this money back to her immediately after her sales began growing rapidly.

She explained on the show that her sales are going amazing, and last year she made a million dollars in sales – which at 19-years-old, is pretty impressive. Tania said that all of her sale are fully online, however she has shared her story at vending events and trade shows.

Tania Speaks makes incredible profits off her products, as it costs her $1.10 to make her brow gel, however she goes on to sell it for $29.00.

Tania Speaks on Instagram!

Since appearing on the ABC show, Tania’s following on Instagram has increased. She currently has 4,064 followers, and states in her bio that she is the founder of Tania Speaks Organic Skincare and TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Teens.

Tania was 19 years old when she appeared on Shark Tank, however celebrated her 20th birthday on the 15th of August 2021. On her account, she shares and promotes all the latest on her brand, and also a sneak peek into her personal life as an entrepreneur.

Back in 2018, Tania shared a photo announcing that she had won first place at the Iota Phi Lambda Sorority Business Pitch Competition, where she won $1,000!

