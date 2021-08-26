Who is Tayah Victoria? Meet the Married at First Sight star on Instagram!











Married at First Sight UK is almost here and the wedding bells are only a while away for singletons – like Tayah – who will meet at the altar.

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be the trio looking to get the couples all the way through to their happily ever after.

Estate agent Tayah has signed herself up for the E4 show, where she hopes to find her perfect match in a daring blind wedding.

Reality Titbit has found out her age, peeked at her Instagram and uncovered what she could be hiding under that veil.

Who is Tayah Victoria?

Tayah Victoria is a 25-year-old estate agent.

From Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, she has been single for around 10 months, and is now ready to look for luuurrrve.

Having gone for the “wrong guys in the past”, and is hoping to find her forever man during her time on Married at First Sight UK.

Tayah is hoping to have a plain sailing, happy-go-lucky relationship where they can have fun and get to know each other.

Why did Tayah sign up for MAFS?

When asked why she signed for Married at First Sight, Tayah said she has always wanted to get married and to have kids.

She added:

I’ve always wanted to be a young mum. My end goal is to have that family and have that family unit. So that would be an ideal situation to come from this.

Tayah is looking for a confident man, someone who knows themselves and who has a bit of something about them. She also wants someone who will look good standing next to her, while she looks after them.

The E4 star is also looking for someone who is kind and caring.

However, she made it clear that the worst possible outcome at the altar would be someone with a “beer belly”.

Meet Tayah on Instagram

Fun-loving Tayah seems to love a cocktail… or three!

In her Instagram snaps, she can be seen to be sipping cocktails at swanky venues across the world, such as in Rome, Italy.

Before becoming an estate agent, Reality Titbit can reveal that Tayah previously worked as an air hostess.

She can be seen travelling to scenic destinations around the world.

It’s not just in her career but also in her downtime that she’s jetting off. She has been pictured at locations in bikini-clad snaps, living it up in the sun!

Most of her Insta snaps feature her alongside her friends, suggesting she may be a very bubbly and sociable person who loves to have a fun time.

