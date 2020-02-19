Who is Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave? Pop Smoke and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills link explained

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

In the entertainment industry, 2020 hasn’t got off to the brightest start with the loss of many much-loved celebrities passing away. Kobe Bryant, Caroline Flack, Terry Jones and Kirk Douglas are just some of the celebrities who we lost this year.

Wednesday, February 19th brought with it some more bad news when the news broke that 20-year-old rapper, Pop Smoke, had passed away.

The up and coming artist died in his home in Los Angeles. So, who is Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave? And what has she got to do with Pop Smoke?

Who is Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave?

You may recognise blonde bombshell, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, as she’s one of the cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Follow Teddi on Instagram @teddimellencamp where she has over 800,000 followers.

Teddi has been a member of the cast since series 8 in 2017. Her co-stars include Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and more.

She was born in 1981 making Teddi 38 years old. Her husband is Edwin Arroyave, CEO of Skyline Security.

Teddi’s father is rock legend John Mellencamp whose also known as Johnny Cougar.

OMG: Meet Tony Robinson’s wife: Coast to Coast star’s beau is 35 years younger!

What happened to Pop Smoke?

February 19th saw the news break that 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke had died.

An initial report from TMZ read: “At around 4:30 AM when 2 men wearing hoodies and masks broke into a house … this according to law enforcement sources. We’re told the 2 men fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding Pop Smoke.”

However, a later report from TMZ detailed how four masked gunmen entered his LA home and were seen fleeing the scene after the shooting.

It continues: “Pop Smoke was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood where he was pronounced dead.”