Who is the GC's handyman, Laurence? Gemma Collins: Diva Forever

Since she first set foot on set for The Only Way is Essex in 2011, Gemma Collins was a hit with the nation. But it wasn’t until more recent years that she’s become something of a reality TV superstar.

Gemma has starred on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing on Ice.

She’s become the ‘queen of memes’ and in 2017 a video of Gemma went viral when she fell through the stage at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.

In 2018, Gemma starred in her very own show Gemma Collins: Diva Espana and now she’s back with another series of her own show entitled ‘Diva Forever’.

Her stylist, Lucas, is on hand for all things clothing and for anything else, it looks like Gemma turns to Laurence. So who is he? Let’s meet Laurence from Gemma Collins Diva Forever!

Gemma Collins Diva Forever: Who is Laurence?

Laurence Hearn features in episode 1 of ITVBe’s Gemma Collins: Diva Forever. Gemma described Laurence as a sort-of handyman that she met on Celebs Go Dating.

She said she knew she met a friend in Laurence and added that he’s a great builder.

Gemma said: “I think because he’d been married three times it put me off. I knew there was something wrong”.

Did Laurence and Gemma date?

Yes! Laurence was one of Gemma’s dates on Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2018.

Laurence looked to be smitten with Gem, but things took a turn for the worst when she stood him up for their second date.

The ‘handyman’ was left waiting at a train station ready to take Gemma to Paris with chocolates and a bouquet of flowers in-hand.

But, not all is lost as over a year on and Gemma and Laurence remain friends, somehow…

Is Laurence on Instagram?

Yes. Laurence is on Instagram under the handle – @laurencehearn.

The Celebs Go Dating and now Diva Forever star has over 6,000 followers.

As a classic car importer, Laurence’s Insta feed is pretty much choc-a-block with motors – from Ferrari to Porsche, he’s got it all.

Laurence’s son, Ace, also features on his Instagram and he’s recognisable from his own stint on Celebs Go Dating, too.

WATCH GEMMA COLLINS: DIVA FOREVER ON ITVBE FROM WEDNESDAY AUGUST 7TH AT 9 PM.