Who is the host of Jeopardy now and what is their salary?











Jeopardy is onto its 38th season in 2021. The USA game show has been running since 1964 and sees contestants endure a series of challenges in six different categories.

Flipping a regular game show format on its head, Jeopardy sees those taking part given the answers first, before they provide their own questions. Let’s take a look at who the host of Jeopardy is now in 2021.

Queer Eye | Season 6 Announcement Trailer | Netflix BridTV 6732 Queer Eye | Season 6 Announcement Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/SqvmDz5H8TE/hqdefault.jpg 903409 903409 center 22403

Who is the host of Jeopardy now?

Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy from 1984 until his death in 2020.

The game show host sadly passed away last year from advanced pancreatic cancer. He announced in 2019 that he had the disease.

In October 2021, The New York Times reported that two people would fill Alex Trebek’s shoes: “Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer, will become its new regular host and the actress Mayim Bialik will take over for prime time specials“.

Read More: What is the highest losing score on Jeopardy?

Ken Jennings’ salary explored

Although actress Mayim Bialik and executive producer Mike Richards were announced as new hosts, Ken Jennings has taken over Mike Richards’ presenting duties for the rest of 2021.

Ken is not only host of the show, but actually took part in Jeopardy and won over $2m. CBS reported: “He first auditioned for the game show back in 2004 and is best known for his 74-game winning streak on the show. During his winning streak, Jennings earned $2.52 million.“

After almost 40 years of hosting Jeopardy, Alex Trebek was earning $10m a year as a salary on the show, but it’s currently unconfirmed how much Ken is earning as a guest host.

I will be coming to your homes individually to apologize for this. https://t.co/9kedQJ13xh — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 16, 2021

Who is Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy?

Mayim Bialik is an actress who grew up in San Diego and landed her first acting role at the age of 12 as per IMDb. She also hosted episodes of Jeopardy during the 2021 season.

The actress has an estimated net worth of $25m and has appeared on The Big Bang Theory since 2010.

It was reported by TMZ in 2021 that the show wanted to employ Mayim as a permanent fixture on the show but she had to decline due to having other commitments. Her salary per episode is currently unconfirmed.

See Also: What happened to Mayim Bialik? Ken Jennings replaces star

WATCH JEOPARDY! ON KABC-TV MONDAY TO FRIDAY AT 7 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK