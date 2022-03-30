Fans can 'Name That Tune' but who is the FOX show's host?













Name That Tune was a brand new game show to FOX in 2021. Now, the series is back in 2022 with a fresh and exciting celebrity edition. Guests of Name That Tune season 2 include Jojo, Shaggy, Kelly Osbourne and more.

The musical play-along hit airs each Tuesday at 9/8C from March 29th and there’s a potential $100,000 up for grabs. So, let’s find out more about who is hosting Name That Tune in 2022, and who the show’s band leader is…

Who is the host on Name That Tune?

FOX’s Name That Tune is hosted for a second season by comedian and actress Jane Krakowski.

Season 2 premiered on March 29th, 2022 at 9/8C and featured celebrity guests including Kelly Osbourne, JoJo, Vernon Davis and Victor Cruz.

Jane Krakowski may be best known for playing Jenna Maroney on 30 Rock for around eight years. She also had roles in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Ally McBeal, Dickinson, Modern Family and many more.

Jane is a star of the stage and screen as she has appeared on Broadway many times. Her stage credits include She Loves Me and Beauty and the Beast.

How old is Jane Krakowski?

Jane Krakowski was born on October 11th, 1968 in New Jersey.

She’s 53 years old and her career began at the age of 13.

Jane’s first stage role saw her play Fredrika Armfeldt in musical A Little Night Music. Her first movie role was as Cousin Vicki Johnson in National Lampoon’s Vacation in 1983.

Over the course of her acting career so far, Jane has been nominated for and has won many awards including an Emmy nomination and a Critics Choice Award for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Jane landed her role as Name That Tune’s host in 2021 and now, she and band leader, Randy Jackson, are back in 2022. Given her successful career to date, it’s no wonder that Jane Krakowski’s net worth is estimated at $14M in 2022 as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Who is the Name That Tune host dating?

Name That Tune’s Jane Krakowski is a mom-of-one and it looks like she’s off the market!

As of 2021, Jane was reportedly dating architect David Rockwell.

She was married to fashion designer Robert Godley from 2009 until 2013 and together they had a son named Bennett Robert Godley in 2011.

As per Page Six in 2021, a source has said that David and Jane have been dating for a couple of years.

David Rockwell is the founder and president of the Rockwell Group. The company is 250 people strong and has offices in New York, Madrid and Los Angeles. David is 66 years old and hails from Chicago, Illinois.

