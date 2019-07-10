Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island USA launched on Tuesday, July 9th, with a bellowing American voice taking over the duties of regular narrator Iain Stirling, who voices the original Love Island series.

UK presenter Caroline Flack was nowhere to be seen either as Arielle Vanderberg took centre stage on the first-ever American series.

The success of Love Island USA on CBS will undoubtedly go down to the casting and how entertaining/dramatic the gang of stunning singletons will be on screen.

However, the narrator will add layers of humour and sarcasm. Here’s everything you need to know about Matthew Hoffman, whose shoulders this responsibility falls upon.

No pressure, Matt!

Who is Matthew Hoffman?

Matt-man is an American actor, TV presenter and voice artist who attended the Boston Conservatory performing arts school.

He only has four IMDB credits to his name – including Love Island USA – and is most famous for hosting celebrity interview show Sit Down With The Stars while also starring in People’s List on ABC.

You may also recognise Matt from stints on E! Entertainment as a correspondent on That Morning Show and reporting live from the red carpet for Entertainment Weekly on Facebook.

Recognise this cheeky chappy?

Follow the Love Island narrator on Instagram!

Matthew is on Instagram and Twitter under @matthewhoffman.tv, where has just over 7,000 followers – which is less than the majority of ‘non-celebrity’ cast members on Love Island USA!

Matt’s Insta’ is full of celebrity selfies where he has sat down with the likes of Tom Hardy, John Cena and Chris Pratt for interviews.

He basically has a job that we would all be envious of!

Is Matt in a relationship?

Unconfirmed.

There are no details of Matt’s past and present relationships while Instagram gives us little clues to what the voice of Love Island USA is doing with his own love life.

Who is the Love Island USA presenter?

Host Arielle is a 32-year-old model, actress and comedian who has appeared in everything from Coca Cola adverts to an Arctic Monkeys music video.

The blonde beauty owns a star-studded love life and has been dating social media superstar Matt Cutshall since 2017.

Previous to Matt, Arielle is believed to have dated Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, actor Will Arnett and Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND USA ON CBS EVERY WEEKNIGHT