Who is the Love Island USA narrator? Get to know Matthew Hoffman!











Love Island USA returned for its 2021 series on July 7th, with a a familiar and bellowing American voice who took over the duties of regular narrator Iain Stirling, who voices the original Love Island series in the UK.

The success of Love Island USA on CBS will undoubtedly go down to the casting and how entertaining/dramatic the gang of stunning singletons will be on screen.

However, the narrator is the one who adds layers of humour and sarcasm. Here’s everything you need to know about Matthew Hoffman, whose shoulders this responsibility falls upon.

No pressure, Matt!

LOVE ISLAND USA: Twitter fans react to Christian Longnecker’s kiss with Olivia!

Meet The New Love Island USA Islanders. Love Island USA 2021 BridTV 3142 Meet The New Love Island USA Islanders. Love Island USA 2021 817620 817620 center 22403

Who is Matthew Hoffman?

Matt-man is an American actor, TV presenter and voice artist who attended the Boston Conservatory performing arts school.

He has several IMDB credits to his name – including Love Island USA – and is most famous for hosting celebrity interview show Sit Down With The Stars while also starring in People’s List on ABC.

You may also recognise Matt from stints on E! Entertainment as a correspondent on That Morning Show and reporting live from the red carpet for Entertainment Weekly on Facebook.

Recognise this cheeky chappy?

L

Follow the Love Island narrator on Instagram!

Matthew is on Instagram and Twitter under @matthewhoffman.tv. He has gained 20.4k followers on Insta – which is less than the majority of ‘non-celebrity’ cast members on Love Island USA!

Matt’s Instagram is full of celebrity selfies where he has sat down with the likes of Tom Hardy, John Cena, Vin Diesel and Chris Pratt for interviews.

He basically has a job that we would all be envious of!

LOVE AND HIP HOP ATLANTA: Who is Kiyomi ‘Yomi’ Leslie?

Is Matt in a relationship?

Unconfirmed.

There are no details of Matt’s past and present relationships while Instagram gives us little clues to what the voice of Love Island USA is doing with his own love life.

Who is the Love Island USA presenter?

Host Arielle is a 34-year-old model, actress and comedian who has appeared in everything from Coca Cola adverts to an Arctic Monkeys music video.

The blonde beauty owns a star-studded love life and has been dating social media superstar Matt Cutshall since 2017.

Previous to Matt, Arielle is believed to have dated Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, actor Will Arnett and Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON CBS FROM WEDNESDAY JULY 7 AT 9.30 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK