Prison docu-series are all the rage nowadays… although we’re not sure that’s a good thing.

From ITV’s The Best Little Prison in Britain to the more blunt and straight-shooting, Prison, there is an abundance of prison-related TV shows on the market right now. Jailbirds is a popular choice on Netflix choice along with Girls Incarcerated.

The latest show to shine the light on life behind bars is ITV’s four-part docu-series Inside Prison: Britain Behind Bars.

Here is everything you need to know about the show, including the voice-over of a 55-year-old narrator that Line of Duty fans will kick themselves for not recognizing.

Who is the Inside Prison: Britain Behind Bars narrator?

Providing the stats and facts for the ITV docu-series is actress and producer Gina Mckee.

Gina is a 55-year-old actress from Country Durham, in the north of England. She kick-started her acting career as early as 1979 on TV series Quest of Eagles.

She now has close to 100 IMDB credits to her name and most recently appeared in TV series The Rook and The Bodyguard as Jennifer Birch and Sampson, respectfully.

Jackie is a popular character name you may associate to Gina as she played a character called Jackie in both Line of Duty (2012) and The Walking Dead (2009).

In 1997, she won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress thanks to her role in Our Friends in the North (1996) before receiving further nominations throughout her career.

Gina Mckee’s personal life

The 55-year-old has been married to Kez Cary to since 1989 – that’s 30 years and still going strong!

They now live in East Sussex together. It is not believed that they have any children although Gina rarely compiles interviews and very much enjoys life outside of the limelight.

What is Britain Behind Bars about?

The series gives ITV unprecedented access to six prisons across the United Kingdom, interviewing those serving a range of prison sentences to create an eye-opening and alarming docu-series.

We meet the likes of 32-year-old Gemma, an inmate of HMP Downview in Surrey who funds her Spice habit by coaxing sugar-daddy pen-pals to send her money.

The series showcases life in a cell in a very black and white format, giving viewers an insight into everything from prison punishment to how to survive as a newbie. There’s also a glance at the role of officers and their daily duties.

Inside Prison: Britain Behind Bars airs every Thursday night on ITV at 9 pm. There are four episodes in the series, meaning it will conclude on October 17th.

All episodes will be available on catch up via the official ITV player, ITV Hub.

