Channel 4 launched a brand new documentary series called The Sex Clinic in 2019 as they set out to change the way we perceive STI’s.

The investigative series proved a hit with audiences, particularly the 16-25 age range, as E4’s team of five experts educated and entertained viewers on everything from baby-making myths, safe sex practice and relationship issues.

Now back for a second series – airing every Monday night from February 24th – bright-haired host Sarah Mulindwa will a key cog in the series, turning awkward questions into silky smooth conversation starters.

So, who is Sarah? Is she a qualified nurse? A TV presenter? Or an actress who simply thrives on set when holding sex-toy props?

Who is Sarah Mulindwa?

Sarah Mulindwa is The Sex Clinic’s knight in shining condom armour. She first appeared on TV to present E4’s The Sex Testers and is now following up with a similar gig on The Sex Clinic as the resident ‘specialist nurse’.

With full qualifications in health care and a background in nursing, combined with TV presenting skills, Sarah is the perfect fit for the series.

She works in TV, radio, media and fashion and is the fashion editor at 1883 Magazine, a freelance stylist, a radio presenter on Hoxton Radio and has previously written for newspapers such The Metro.

Although Saz has now worked in the fashion industry for eight years her career actually started in acute medicine before going on to specialise in sexual health. In fact, she still works at a clinic outside of the show, which often forces customers into hunting around for hidden cameras:

As well as my work in fashion and on The Sex Clinic, I still work in a clinic to days per week. It can be quite funny when people notice me from the TV show, they start to look around for hidden cameras as if they could be on the show.

Sarah Mulindwa on Instagram

Sarah is on both Twitter and Instagram, where you can follow her under @SarahMuli54 and @sarah.mulindwa.

Sarah’s Gram’ is pretty on point when it comes to the latest fashion trends and London fashion events, so definitely follow her for all your fashion inspiration needs.

She has 33,000 followers on Insta.

What is The Sex Clinic About?

The Sex Clinic sets out to end the taboo surrounding sexually transmitted infections.

According to statistics from Public Health England, an STI is diagnosed every four minutes in England, with the largest proportion of people within the 16 to 24 age bracket.

With this in mind, The Sex Clinic’s doors are open for a ‘full MOT’. And we, the lucky viewer, get to watch these close and personal examinations on TV.

