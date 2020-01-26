Who is the Unicorn on The Masked Singer UK? Glee star gives us a massive clue!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

After having success in countries all over the world, The Masked Singer is officially airing on UK TV for the first time ever in 2020. The ITV show is quirky, to say the least, and sees famous faces dress up as huge characters while singing.

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora are on the show’s panel tasked with guessing who each of the singers really is.

The Unicorn, Duck, Hedgehog, Bee, Monster and more are all keeping their identities well-hidden. So, who is the Unicorn on The Masked Singer UK?

Who is the Unicorn on The Masked Singer UK?

The Unicorn expressed during episode 5 of The Masked Singer that he loves to perform anonymously. But after more and more clues emerged, it looks like the Unicorn’s cover could be blown.

Many viewers of the ITV show took to Twitter to make suggestions on who the Unicorn could be.

With Glee as a huge clue, many suggested that Kevin McHale was the Unicorn. Adam Lambert, John Barrowman and Matthew Morrison were also all suggested as Unicorn potentials.

The Masked Singer: Chris Colfer

A huge clue as to who the Unicorn emerged on January 25th via Twitter.

Former Glee star and X Factor: Celebrity contestant Kevin McHale took to the social media site to ask: “Has no one in the UK heard my voice before?”

This pretty much confirms that the Unicorn can’t be Kevin as he openly has announced that the voice we’re hearing on The Masked Singer isn’t his.

So, with the clues consisting of a Glee star, who’s also a writer and enjoys performing with a connection to Sarah Jessica Parker, it led viewers to one person in particular – Chris Colfer!

Chris Colfer is Unicorn. He writes fiction books, he was on Glee, he’s gay and let’s not forget the episode “I am unicorn” from season 3. #TheMaskedSingeruk #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/sBwu6mLIxD — Dave (@davekelly123321) January 25, 2020

