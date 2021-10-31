Who is Tim Malcolm from 90 Day Fiancé dating in 2021?











If there’s a reality show that shows enough car crash relationships to put people off online dating for life, it could well be 90 Day Fiancé! Regardless of whether the couples work out on the show, it’s safe to say that it’s seriously entertaining.

After launching on TLC in 2014, 90 Day Fiancé has been such a hit with viewers that it now has multiple spin-off shows including 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Tim Malcolm is now a 90 Day OG, so who is the 90 Day Fiancé star dating in 2021?

Screenshot: Who is Tim from 90 Day Fiance dating? – TLC

Meet Tim from 90 Day Fiancé

Tim Malcolm hails from Charlotte, North Carolina and first appeared on the spin-off series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days during season 3.

He was born on June 30th, 1980, making him 41 years old.

He previously had a 15-year relationship with a fellow 90 Day co-star Veronica Rodriguez. The couple met when she was 23 and Tim was 28 years old. Although things didn’t work out between them, Tim and Veronica remain close and also appear on the 90 Day Pillow Talk show together.

Tim and Jeniffer on the TLC show

Tim’s 90 Day Fiancé journey saw him meet Colombian Jeniffer Tarazona online. The couple began dating in person when Tim moved over to Colombia.

The 25-year-old model hailed from Bucaramanga. She also was a single mother and had a daughter who was a year and a half old.

Tim and Jeniffer’s relationship was pretty short-lived and his former relationship with Veronica certainly played a part in the demise of his with Jeniffer.

Who is Tim from 90 Day Fiancé dating in 2021?

Tim and Jeniffer eventually split after a series of arguments in 2020 as per InTouch Weekly.

Today, he’s dating a new woman who he met in his hometown of Charlotte.

Tim’s new girlfriend is also Colombian, she’s called Linda Ramirez. As per Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Tim is 41 years old, and Linda is 23. The age difference doesn’t appear to be a problem, though, as she thinks “Tim is hot and doesn’t look like an old man.”

Find Tim’s new girlfriend on Instagram @linda_ramirez69.

