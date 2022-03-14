AGT’s Travis Pastrana has broken World records doing some insane stunts













America’s Got Talent is back in 2022 but not as viewers have ever seen it before. The show has returned with an all-new Extreme version and the acts are bigger and even more jaw-dropping than ones fans have seen before.

Hosting the show is Terry Crews and judging the acts is a star-studded and experience panel. Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana are the America’s Got Talent: Extreme judges. So, let’s find out more about Travis – who is he? And which World records has he broken?

Who is Travis Pastrana?

Travis Pastrana was born in Maryland in 1983 making him 38 years old.

When it comes to action sports, Travis is one of the most accomplished athletes going. His career has included delving into freestyle motocross, motocross, supercross, rally car racing, NASCAR and off-road racing as per NBC.

He writes in his Twitter bio: “I drive in circles.. but in my spare time I ride big wheels.“

OMG: Hold the buzzer, Sofia Vergara isn’t on America’s Got Talent Extreme

Travis has broken World records

Anyone into mainstream racing sports or action sports specifically will likely have heard of Tarvis’ accomplishments. He has won championships in both two-wheel and four-wheel competitions as per NBC.

Travis has been winning competitions since 1999 and competed in the X Games for 16 years.

In 2003, he went on to begin a career in rallying and later made in NASCAR debut in 2011.

As per Dirt Bike Magazine, Travis broke three world records in 2018. Road and Track also reported that Travis broke his own record at the Mount Washington Hillclimb.

Is Travis Pastrana married?

Yes, Travis Pastrana is married and his wife is equally as adventurous. Travis married Lyn-Z Adams Hawkins who’s a professional skateboarder.

The two tied the knot in 2011 and have two children together, Addy and Bristol Pastrana.

Lyndsey is 32 years old and can be found on Instagram @lynzskate with 135K. She often takes to the ‘gram sharing photos of her family and, of course, all of them are daredevils.

Travis is also on Instagram @travispastrana with 4.2M followers and Twitter with a further 796K.

NO WAY: Jonathan Goodwin spent months in hospital after AGT Extreme accident

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT EXTREME ON NBC MONDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK