Who is Trent Johnstons dad on 7 Little Johnstons?











Season 10 of 7 Little Johnstons began this November, and tonight's episode involves Trent's dad.

7 Little Johnstons premiered back in 2015, and viewers have loved the family ever since. The TLC show revolves around the Johnstons, a family of seven who live with dwarfism.

Tonight’s episode of 7 Little Johnston’s is set to feature Trent’s dad. But who is the TLC stars father? We’ve found out who he is, and what exactly is going on with him during tonight’s episode…

Who is Trent Johnston’s dad?

Trent Johnston’s dad goes by the name of Poppy. He celebrated his 88th birthday on the 1st of September 2021.

Although there is little information on Poppy available online, it’s clear from social media that he is very close to Trent and the rest of the Johnstons. Trent has regularly shared photos of the pair for Poppy’s birthdays and Fathers Day.

Fans of the show have commented on how great Poppy looks for his age. One user said: “Happy birthday Mr.Johnston! You raised a great son. God bless”.

Trends dad on 7 Little Johnstons

Whilst Poppy hasn’t featured on the show yet, he is mentioned on tonight’s episode. Trent has already been thinking about his priorities when it comes to his work life, as we saw last week on 7 Little Johnstons.

However, with Trent’s dad being 88 years old, his health is starting to decline. This leads to Poppy missing their annual Father’s Day gathering. It seems that in tonight’s episode Trent will be rethinking more of his priorities due to this circumstance…

7 Little Johnstons on Instagram

The 7 Little Johnstons have their own family Instagram account where fans of the show can keep up to date of all things Johnstons. They currently have 638k followers and 1,658 posts.

They are known for being a family with good hearts. Earlier today, they shared a photo of their tradition, where they give away items as Christmas presents.

On Trent’s personal Instagram account, he shared a photo of his dad for his birthday:

