Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Every year that Love Island airs some new vocab enters the UK population’s general vocabulary.

Just when you thought you’d hear it all before, Lucie Donlan entered the villa with her favourite word ‘bev’.

Following this, more and more phrases and nicknames have been mentioned in series 5.

Twitter really can become a strange place once ITV’s dating show kicks off and now thanks to the internet one of the Islanders from series 5 has bagged themselves the nickname of ‘umbrella’!

Here’s everything you need to know…

SEE ALSO: Love Island: The real reason they said ‘Bye Felicia’ – is it to do with a text?

Love Island: Who is Umbrella?

During episode 16 of Love Island, a brand new bombshell strutted into the villa.

Twenty-eight-year-old model Arabella Stanforth joined the Love Island crew and managed to cause a stir.

Her desire for already-coupled-up Danny Williams and intimidating good looks got her in everyone’s bad books almost immediately.

And it’s not just Arabella’s arrival that’s an issue for people, her names causing some problems, too.

The poor posh London girl’s name has been reduced to a form of weather protection and viewers have dubbed her ‘Umbrella’ online.

What else has Arabella been named?

Of course, Twitter is the perfect place for trolls to thrive and they haven’t just conjured up ‘Umbrella’ as Arabella’s ‘new’ name.

She’s also going by the words ‘armadillo’, ‘arabiatta’, ‘Armageddon’, ‘amaretto’, ‘arthritis’, ‘Alabama’ to name a few!

It’s safe to say these alternative names for Arabella are being used in a negative way as viewers took to Twitter to say they couldn’t stand to hear her speak and that she and Danny should be voted off the show.

The hashtag #areola was trending on Twitter on June 25th as it was being used so much in place of Arabella’s name.

The group when Arabiatta sat down next to them #loveisland pic.twitter.com/CuvfdUNLlE — loz🧚🏼‍♀️ (@LXVREN) June 25, 2019

What does Arabella mean?

Arabella’s real name actually has a very nice meaning despite Love Island viewers’ attempts to trash it.

The Dutch meaning of Arabella is ‘beautiful’ while the Latin meaning is the same as well as ‘loving’, ‘loveable’ and ‘graceful’.

Whether Arabella will take kindly to her new variety of names including a chronic health condition and an ‘armoured’ mammal.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY EVENING APART FROM SATURDAY AT 9 PM ON ITV2 FROM JUNE 3RD.