Brand new HGTV series Unspouse My House mixes house designs with break up woes… literally, what more could you ask for?
Head of the ship is host Orlando Soria, who is renown for his celebrity clients and colourful background from arts and crafts TV series like Home and Family and Secrets of a Stylist.
However, not everyone will be familiar with the cheeky chap who boasts a grin from ear to ear, and we’re here to explore every minute aspect of his life outside of the USA show.
Who is the Unspouse My House host?
Orlando Soria is the host of the show and he is a 37-year-old interior designer from California. He was born on July 5th, 1982, which makes him a Cancer.
He studied Art and Planning at Cornell’s University’s College of Architecture and also attended the prestigious University of Pennsylvania’s School of Design.
From there, Orlando went on to launch his own blog called Homemaker, which turned out to be his platform for fame as he comments on everything style, art, decor and living.
Is Orlando in a relationship?
No.
In fact, Orlando’s emotional break up was the catalyst to Unspouse My House. When Orlando’s boyfriend dumped him and booted him to the streets, he was forced to move into a brand new apartment all on his own.
Speaking of the break on his blog in 2017, Orlanda said: “Yes, my relationship is over. The relationship I waited my whole life for, since I came out at age 15, is through. And I’m, like, totally a disgusting mess.”
However, the 37-year-old used his time and creative mind to design his own space, which proved the perfect break up cure as he was able to design a space for himself without “taking someone else’s needs into account”.
From there, Orlando pitched the idea to producers, who jumped at the opportunity when they realised that it wasn’t already the base of a reality TV show.
Now, in every episode of Unspouse My House, Orlando teams up with a sad and sombre singleton to help power them through their break up by redesigning their home – just like Orlando did!
Is he on Instagram?
Yes!
Orlando is on Instagram under @mrorlandosoira, where has an impressive 161,000 followers and that super-cool official blue tick.
As you may have expected, his Insta’ is full of inspiring home decor.
Although there is the odd selfie chucked in there. Like, who knew Orland was so buff?
View this post on Instagram
YOU GUYS!!! I’m FULLY NUDE ON AN IMPORTANT FAUXNE CALL for a super important reason! It’s my first ever Thirst Pic! What am I thirsty for, you ask? Well, a meaningful life, to do something that helps other people, real, honest human connection, and career satisfaction, I guess. BUT I’M ALSO THIRSTY FOR YOU TO WATCH MY SHOW TONIGHT ON HGTV!!! Which is why I’ve come here, senselessly and shamelessly basically naked for no reason other than to get attention. Tonight’s episode of “Unspouse My House” is FILLED with NUDITY and JUICY GOSS (jk I think I’m shirtless for half a second but otherwise the nudity is mostly conceptual/emotional). The reason that I’m chatting so exuberantly into my Fauxne is that this episode brings a lot of new stuff to the table. Firstly, it’s our first DUDE homeowner episode. Second, the design is fun and exciting (I guarantee you’ll love the bedroom, featuring some amazing pieces from @nateberkus + @jeremiahbrent’s beautiful @livingspaces collection). Third, there’s a plot twist that will leave you SCREAMING. Anyway, you know me and you know I’m a Nevernude, so you know how important this must be if I’ve come into your phone like this to yell at you to watch my show. SO DO YOUR PART. Fauxne a friend! Tag a thirsty B! WATCH MY SHOW TONIGHT OR I’LL NEVER BE ABLE TO AFFORD CLOTHES AGAIN!!! OKAY BYE. THOT shot by phoTHOTgrapher @zekeruelas @hgtv #UndpouseMyHouse #Showlando #orTHOTdo #drama #fauxne
How to watch Unspouse My House series 1
Unspouse My House airs every Thursday night on HGTV at 9.30 pm.
There are six scheduled episodes in the series meaning it will come to a close on Thursday, July 18th. However, a season 2 is widely expected.
SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW USA REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE