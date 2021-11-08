









The wait for Selling Sunset season 4 is almost over, and there’s a new agent ready to take on L.A. real estate.

Netflix has revealed that their hit reality TV series, Selling Sunset, will be returning to our screens on the 24th of November. Selling Sunset showcases all the gossip and drama from a high-end real estate brokerage in Los Angeles called The Oppenheim Group.

This season, we’re welcomed back with familiar faces, but there are some newbies this November. Vanessa Villela is a new agent on Selling Sunset, and we’ve explored her career, ethnicity, and even found her on Instagram!

Who is Vanessa Villela?

Vanessa Villela is a 43-year-old real estate agent and actress. She has featured in many Mexican TV series such as El Señor de los Cielos, Una Maid en Manhattan, En Altamar, Super Bomberos, Szerelempiac, Tres, El cuerpo del deseo and others.

Vanessa is fluent in English and Spanish and uses her ability to connect with people to sell luxurious homes to her clients. In her spare time, she likes meditating and visiting the beaches of Malibu.

What is Vanessa Villela’s ethnicity?

Vanessa hails from Mexico, and this is where she began her career as an actress. She studied at the performing arts and entertainment education institution, Centro de Educación Artística de Televisa.

The actress became an American citizen on the 7th of October 2017 and currently lives in Los Angeles. She is dedicated to selling as many luxury properties as possible, which we’ll see for ourselves on Selling Sunset.

Vanessa Villela on Instagram

Vanessa Villela already has a huge audience on Instagram, with 611k followers. She is also verified, which will be down to her successful acting career.

She has already shared some exciting photos with The Oppenheim Group and looks like she’s settled in just fine. Last month she shared a photo celebrating 6 months at the company, commenting how proud she is to be a part of the family!

On October the 18th, Vanessa announced that she contracted COVID-19 in August, whilst filming for Selling Sunset. She said that she is still trying to get back to her usual self, as she has dealt with insomnia, hormonal imbalance, severe lack of energy, and brain inflammation.

