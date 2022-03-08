Who is Young Bae’s baby father from Black Ink Crew?













Tattoo artist Young Bae has been on Black Ink Crew since season 5, and we’ve seen the ins and outs of her life since.

Black Ink Crew: New York is a hit amongst VH1 lovers, with all the latest chaos at the tattoo empire. The staff are what makes the show so unique, as their drama can sometimes get in the way of their growing business.

Young Bae is a fan favourite amongst the cast, and viewers have been wondering who her baby’s father is. Reality Titbit has found out this information, along with a sneak peek at his Instagram.

Who is Young Bae’s baby father?

During her long time on the show, viewers have seen Young Bae’s relationships for themselves. Whilst on Black Ink Crew, she was seen in a relationship with a man named Rob.

Rob is an NYC Master Electrician and the owner of Shine Bright Electric Corp.

She and Rob ended up having a child together, who is Young Bae’s only child, Niko. Viewers met Young Bae’s baby father in 2019 when we saw the pair living together on the show.

However, this didn’t end well, and it resulted in Rob leaving with no explanation or saying when he would be returning. Young Bae told viewers: “Every time we fight, he leaves”. At this time, the pair are not together.

Meet Rob on Instagram

Rob currently has 46.7k followers on Instagram and 99 posts. He updates followers on the latest on his life, along with many adorable photos of Niko.

Although Rob’s relationship with Young Bae didn’t work out, he has still maintained a strong relationship with Niko and sees him regularly.

He has shared photos of him and Niko playing in the snow, visiting the aquarium and hanging out at the park.

Young Bae’s life hasn’t always been glitz and glamour

Although she may seem to be living it up on her social media accounts, Young Bae’s life hasn’t always been this easy.

A couple of years ago, she opened up about her past on Black Ink Crew. Young Bae explained that she used to live with her abusive father, and in order to escape him herself, her mother and sister became homeless. It got so hard for them at one point that they were living in shipping containers.

To overcome this, Young Bae was able to use her natural talent for art to beat poverty, homelessness and abuse, and she hasn’t looked back since.

