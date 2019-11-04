Who is Zack Gilbert? Instagram, age and relationship timeline with Megan McKenna!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Everyone’s favourite singing competition is back in 2019, and this year it’s not just your every-day folk singing. After 15 years, Simon Cowell decided to change things up and bring us a celebrity edition of the show.

All sorts of famous faces from Hayley Hasselhoff to Ricki Lake auditioned for the series.

And ex-TOWIE star Megan McKenna also took to the microphone. Megan is one of the front runners on The X Factor: Celebrity.

She’s ditched her plump pout and extra-glam look for the show, and now in November 2019, it looks like Megan’s ditched her boo, too. So, let’s take a look at Zack Gilbert. Is he on Instagram?

Who is Zack Gilbert?

Megan McKenna met Zack Gilbert after the tragic passing of her ex-boyfriend Mike Thalassitis in the Spring of 2019.

Little is really known about 26-year-old Zack as the pair were said to be keeping their relationship ‘low key’.

The TOWIE alumni’s ex served five years in prison in 2013 for GBH. Since coming out of prison, he’s gone onto to become a businessman.

MUY CALIENTE: The X Factor: Celebrity: Meet all the members of V5 on Instagram!

Is Zack Gilbert on Instagram?

Although singing sensation Megan is on Instagram with over 2.3 million followers, it doesn’t look like Zack is on social media. But his company looks to be on Insta, even if he isn’t.

According to The Daily Mail, Zack is a co-owner of Personal Shopping Service Affluent Attire.

The fashion clothing business has 74,500 followers on Instagram @affluentattire_.

Zack and Megan’s relationship

Megan hit the headlines in July 2019 when news of a blossoming romance with Zack came out. The Sun reported that Zack was the “first person Megan dated since Mike and has ‘helped to put a smile back on her face.’ ”

But, after being together for around eight months, it seems that Megan and Zack have parted ways.

In a bid to kick off her singing career with a ‘squeaky clean’ look, Megan is said to have dumped Zack. According to The Mirror, “Megan’s agent said she was currently single”.

OH MY: X Factor: Try Star tone down their performances – meet the standout group on Insta!

WATCH THE X FACTOR: CELEBRITY FROM SATURDAY OCTOBER 12TH 2019 FROM 8:35 PM ON ITV.