Who pays for Holmes Family Rescue and what is Mike Holmes’ net worth?











HGTV show Holmes Family Rescue is bringing viewers a festive special in 2021. The Christmas edition airs on Saturday, December 18th at 8/7c on HGTV and sees the Holmes Family hard at work transforming peoples’ properties.

Mike Holmes has been starring in renovation TV shows since 2001 when he first appeared on HGTV Canada’s Holmes on Homes. Since then, Mike and his family have appeared in many renovation series such as Holmes: Next Generation and Holmes Makes It Right.

Who pays for Holmes Family Rescue?

With most renovation shows, the TV network will pay for the majority of the work carried out. Alternatively, the TV network will cast families who have a specific amount of money to spend on their project such as on Home Town Takeover.

However, on Holmes Family Rescue, things are a little different as Mike Holmes himself is paying for some the renovations on the show.

As per Distractify in 2021: Clients are only expected to foot 10%-20% of the repair costs, with Mike either personally donating his own money“.

What is Mike Holmes’ net worth?

Mike Holmes is known as the man who “makes it right” after families have attempted renovations on their properties that have gone wrong.

He’s not only a reality TV star with a career spanning two decades, but the building trade is Mike’s real life job and he’s been working on houses since his early twenties.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mike is worth a cool $30m.

Meet the Holmes family on Instagram

Mike Holmes is clearly all about family and he works with his two children, Mike Jr and Sherry on Holmes Family Rescue. The trio appears on the Holmes Family Rescue holiday episode airing December 18th.

Like his father, Mike Holmes Jr is a professional contractor and a TV and online show host. Follow him on IG @mikeholmesjr where he has almost 70k followers already.

As per the Make It Right website, Sherry is also a professional contractor as well as an educator for youth who want to get into the professional trades. Find Sherry on Instagram with over 50k followers @sherryholmes.

Hot cocoa or egg nog?



Play 'This or That' with the Holmes family, then get ready for a special holiday edition of #HolmesFamilyRescue tomorrow (Saturday) at 8|7c

