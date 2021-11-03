Who pays for the parts on Garage Squad and how real is the show?











Over the years, there have been many reality TV shows dedicated to motorsports and cars. From old-school episodes of MTV’s Pimp My Ride to Top Gear. Now, Garage Squad is here for US viewers, answering any petrol heads’ viewing needs.

Garage Squad sees talented mechanics fix up peoples’ ‘project’ automobiles. Here’s a look at who pays for the parts on Garage Squad and whether the show is real or fake…

Screenshot: Garage Squad | Season 8 Premiere | MotorTrend

Is Garage Squad real or fake?

Garage Squad first began airing on MotorTrend TV in 2014. The show does appear to be real as applicants can submit their cars via the Garage Squad website here.

Given that the MotoTrend TV show is technically ‘reality TV’ there may be some elements of the show which are arranged and scripted. But, overall, the premise of the show is true and the people who appear on the show are real.

Speaking to WOCA The Source Radio, Joe Zolper said that the show is full of emotional stories: “…sometimes it’s hard on set. I’m blessed to be able to do what I do.“

Who pays for the parts on Garage Squad?

The question of who pays for the parts on Garage Squad has been answered by the Garage Squad themselves on the FAQ section of their website.

The website reads: “You guys spend a ton on parts, paint, etc. Who foots that bill? A: We do, with the help of great sponsors like Cooper Tires and RockAuto.com.“

So, according to the Garage Squad team, the costs are covered by the show as well as sponsors.

How long does Garage Squad work on a car?

Online sources reveal that it takes the Garage Squad crew around a week to carry out the work on a vehicle.

As per Reel Chicago, “the crew has seven days to complete all the repair work before the reveal scene, when friends arrive to celebrate the restored automobile at the end of the one-hour show.”

Speaking on WOCA The Source Radio in 2019, Garage Squad’s Joe Zolper said: “One thing about the mechanics and me is I had to find a team of guys that go ‘Ok, we don’t have the parts to fix it, what do we have here that we can make work?’ That’s talent in itself in mechanic world.“

