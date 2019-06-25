Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It feels as though the emotions have been cranked up a notch on Love Island 2019.

And not just between the Islanders either, during every recoupling and departure the show’s producers manage to chuck in a song or two that’ll have viewers in bits.

Whether you’ll admit the acoustic ballads have got you in tears or not, we know you want to know who sings what on the show.

From Bob Marley covers to Arctic Monkeys classics Love Island 2019 has had a huge playlist.

So who sang the Love Island ‘Into You’ song from episode 20? Here’s everything you need to know…

Love Island: Who sang the “Into You” song in episode 20?

The final song of episode 20 of Love Island 2019 played out as all the Islanders got into bed.

As the lyrics played out it became more and more recognisable as Ariana Grande’s hit song ‘Into You’.

However it wasn’t Ari singing, it was, in fact, UK singer-songwriter and producer Jack Hawitt’s vocals we could hear.

Jack Hawitt has his own YouTube channel where he sings his own songs and covers other famous songs such as Valerie by Amy Winehouse. He also has a Facebook page detailing new releases and tour dates.

What other songs were played during Love Island episode 20?

Other tracks that were played during episode 20 were Fleurie’s Love and War, Zak Abel’s song Beautiful Life and Selfish Love by Jessie Ware.

Santigold Disparate Youth also made it into the episode as well as hip hop dance track Get Ur Freak On by Missy Elliott.

Yewande’s leaving song from episode 19

The words ‘somebody to love’ played over the recoupling in episode 19.

Yewande’s exit from Love Island was made even more emotional by the background song – Angel by Tokio Myers.

Emotional ballads Find You by Ruelle and Rise Up by Andra Day also played out as the other Islanders recoupled.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAY AT 9 PM ON ITV2 FROM JUNE 3RD.